Cut Up Debt, a local debt consolidation and credit improvement company, works to provide hope and expert direction to those suffering through the most financially challenging times of their lives.
“Cut Up Debt provides relief to those overwhelmed by their unsecured debts such as credit cards, personal loans, payday loans, private student loans, and medical bills,” Kyle Frasier, Cut Up Debt president and founder, said. “This highly effective program will get someone out of debt faster and for less money than any other form of debt relief, short of filing for bankruptcy.”
According to Frasier, the Lindale-based business is the only one of its kind that is located in Texas to be accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau. It is also the only debt relief and credit improvement company in Texas certified by the Organization of Compliant Credit Account Managers. This consumer protection organization keeps watch on companies providing various forms of debt relief services to consumers.
“Anyone needing debt relief services must work with someone they can trust,” Frasier said. “You cannot only know Cut Up Debt is honest and ethical, but you can also be sure we know what we’re doing.”
Frasier first started helping consumers in financial distress in 1993, so he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to East Texas. He said Cut Up Debt doesn’t solely work on debt relief, but helps customers with financial health as a whole.
“The second program we provide is for those who have previous credit problems holding them back and want to work with experts with the knowledge to help them legally improve their credit health,” Frasier said.
Those interested in Cut Up Debt’s services can visit www.cutupdebt.com or call 903-882-3328.