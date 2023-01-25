A new coffee shop will soon be opening in Tyler. Likewise Coffee is set to open in the Mosaic District this spring.
Owner Emily Casey, who also owns popular coffee shop Neighbors Coffee in Jacksonville along with her husband and couple Jessey and Zach Woodson, said they had no idea they would expand this fast but can’t wait to open in the iconic district.
“We have been operating Neighbors Coffee in Jacksonville now for a year and it is the joy of our lives,” she said. “We never expected to expand this quickly, but we’ve loved the Mosaic District area for years now and believe that our product and business vision would be a perfectly fit for the area.”
There is no shortage of coffee houses in the Tyler area, however; Casey believes Likewise Coffee will offer a new and different experience to the ever-growing coffee craze in East Texas.
“While coffee is becoming more available to the Tylerites, we believe we are offering something different from all of the currently existing shops. The product that we will produce will be higher in quality than something you’d get at a big chain shop, and we also focus just as much on making the shop a great place to hang out as we do making the drive-thru efficient and accurate,’ she said. “For the coffee snob, or for the person who wants to hang out or get things done on the computer, or for those looking for a place with great aesthetics and ‘instagramability’, Likewise will be the best spot in town.”
“Something that will set the space apart is we will have a meeting room available for reservation that will allow for business meetings, study groups, small events, Bible studies, etc. which we feel will meet a great need for Tyler. We also pride ourselves in providing a family-friendly vibe, something that can be hard to come by,” Casey continued. “When we say all are welcome, we mean it, and that includes the sweet little ones. While we focus massively on the coffee product, we also devote a lot to curate our space and connecting with the people that come through, and we believe these together will help us to stand out.”
Casey said there will be no cutting corners with Likewise Coffee and the couples plan to make the java joint the “best in town."
“We aren’t cutting corners with Likewise. We take our craft extremely seriously and will have what we think will be the best coffee in town, the coolest space in town, and the friendliest staff in town,” she said. “We think coffee is abundant in Tyler, but specialty coffee is a bit lacking. We’re here to change that and provide a space for all people to enjoy it.”
Likewise Coffee will hold a pop-up event on Feb. 11, the shop’s very first Galentine’s Market.
“Likewise Coffee, Joyfull Bites, and The Apple Gal will all set up shop in front of our building, where we will be operating as soon as our spaces are ready, and we will be joined by 30 small local businesses that will provide an incredibly fun shopping event for the gals. There will be jewelry, clothing, sweets, art, candles, soaps, skincare; it’s going to be amazing,” Casey said. “Plus, all businesses in the Mosaic District will be open for some of the best eating and drinking Tyler has to offer.”
Casey explained the event was just the first of many in becoming an integral part of the Tyler community.
“Cultivating community is one of the biggest heartbeats we have as a business, and this fun shopping experience gives us an opportunity to begin living this out,” she said. “It gathers small businesses to promote local growth and provides everybody else a chance to come together to shop, eat, and socialize when maybe they wouldn’t have originally.”
“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate all of the talented businesses here in Tyler, and we believe this is the first of many community gatherings that will take place in this area,” Casey added.
Casey said her hope is to put East Texas on the map within the specialty coffee culture.
“We are extremely proud of our Jacksonville shop, Neighbors Coffee, and we think Likewise Coffee will bring that same magic to Tyler,” she said. “We also hope, like I mentioned before, to become a hub of community events and gathering spaces and to provide a place all people feel welcomed, invited, and wanted.”
Likewise Coffee is currently hiring; applications are available on the shops social media pages.
For more information, visit the Likewise Coffee Facebook page.