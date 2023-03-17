New business Bricks & Minifigs will soon be coming to Tyler. The store is a one-stop LEGO shop set up on a buy, sell, trade, and model.
Family owned by Scott and Jennifer Stewart, LEGOS are a big part of their family dynamic, according to Jennifer.
“LEGO products are a big part of our family culture. Scott and our three boys love building LEGO sets as well as creating their own builds. We moved from a city with a Bricks & Minifigs and have missed having one close by,” she said.
Bricks & Minifigs sells new sets, used sets, minifigures, bulk bricks and other LEGO themed merchandise. Customers can also sell used sets for cash or store credit.
Stewart said there is not another business like Bricks & Minifigs in the area and will fill a needed gap in the community.
“Tyler does not have another store like Bricks & Minifigs. Our store will certainly fill a gap in the market and bring a lot of joy to LEGO lovers all over East Texas,” she said. “We focus solely on LEGO products and you can feel the magic when you walk in a Bricks & Minifigs. We cater both to kids who love creative play and AFOLs, or adult fans of LEGO.”
The business will also offer birthday parties and other LEGO themed events in its party room.
Stewart said she excited to serve the Tyler area as a family and has big plans for the store’s future.
“We are excited to bring the store to Tyler and to involve our children in a family business. We loved Tyler the moment we got here. The people are so friendly and kind,” she said. “We did think Tyler could benefit from another family friendly destination. Our store will be another fun place for the family to visit.”
“Once we are open we hope to offer LEGO events in addition to our birthday parties,” Stewart added.
Bricks & Minifigs will be located in the Times Square shopping center and plans to open in late spring.
For more information, visit the Bricks & Minifigs Tyler Facebook page.