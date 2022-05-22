Leadership Tyler, a nonprofit organization that equips leaders to enrich the Tyler community, has selected Wendy Frizzell as its new executive director.
Frizzell was a member of Leadership Tyler’s Core Program Class 31. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and has an extensive background in marketing and development in the nonprofit and healthcare industries.
In these roles, she not only implemented new and innovative programs but also planned events and successfully met fundraising goals. Most recently, Frizzell served as operations manager for a locally owned business.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Wendy to the position of executive director,” said Christi Khalaf, Leadership Tyler board president. “Wendy brings to the organization a great deal of professional experience that will serve Leadership Tyler well as we grow and enhance our programs. She has proven leadership experience and strong organizational skills and our Board of Directors looks forward to working with her.”
Frizzell will assume the role on May 23. She will be responsible for the planning and management of Leadership Tyler’s three programs: Core, Executive Orientation Series, and Catalyst 100. In addition, she will also oversee all operations of Leadership Tyler.
“I am very excited to join Leadership Tyler and work with the board and volunteers to continue to equip leaders through the current programs and new possibilities,” Frizzell said. “My Leadership Tyler experience was amazing, and I am honored to be a part of providing that experience for others.”
A nonprofit organization formed in 1986, Leadership Tyler provides opportunities for people to improve their professional skills, learn about the Tyler area and serve as community leaders.
The Leadership Tyler curriculum educates class members about vital issues that affect the community, while developing their leadership and stewardship tools to address those issues and motivate others. In the process, relationships are built to help improve quality of life in Tyler.
Leadership Tyler offers in-depth training from leading experts on a variety of topics, including communication and presentation techniques, behavioral style assessment, strategic thinking, media relations and more.
For more information, visit www.leadershiptyler.org.