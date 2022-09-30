A new group focused on guidance for entrepreneurs and resources for business owners has started in Tyler and last week hosted its first event.
Plans for the Latino Entrepreneur Association began a year ago, according to co-founder Flora Ibarra, owner of Flora Business Professionals Insurance & Tax Agency. Ibarra started the association with Claudia Medina, owner of Gogo’s Tax & Notary in Tyler.
“We both wanted to form an association to be able to provide classes and resources for entrepreneurs and business owners,” Ibarra said.
The goal, she said, is to make sure businesses have a dedicated platform for growth, education, networking and workplace safety.
“LEA creates that place where businesses can come together to share their knowledge and learn from one another,” she said.
The Association’s first event, Inspirando Lideres, was held last Wednesday with keynote speaker Jose Maria Saucedo, aka Chema, along with his wife, Anahi Hernandez.
The couple shared their story about starting with one business and growing to a successful multi-business company. The free event also included vendors displaying their business products and services.
Ibarra said although the initial goal was to cater to the Hispanic community, membership is open to anyone.
“We will be doing events and classes in both English and Spanish,” she said. “The first event was in Spanish, but we plan to adjust the future ones to include both.”
Ibarra said the first event was a success, and community reception has been great since the launch.
“The LEA team is very grateful for all the support they have received from the community since we launched on Sept. 1,” she said. “LEA is an association with plans to expand nationwide and internationally in the near future.”
The LEA team includes Design Director Edgar Contreras and event coordinator Anthony Medina and is located at 1505 S. Vine Ave.
For more information or to become a member, visit www.leallc.org.