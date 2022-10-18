Today is the last chance to vote for your favorite finalist in ETX View's second-annual 40 Under Forty awards program.
Voting, which opened Oct. 3, closes at 11:59 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). The 40 Under Forty awards recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.
During a nomination phase, community members nominated thousands of East Texans they felt were worthy of recognition. Now, voters may cast a ballot for one of the top three finalists in each of the 40 categories of industry. Voters can vote once per day in each category at www.etxview.com/4040/4040_2022 .
The nominee in each category who receives the most votes will be named the winner in their respective industry. The winners will be unveiled at a celebratory gala on Dec. 2 at the Infinity Event Center in Longview.
The ceremony and event is expected to exceed 500 attendees, with all nominees, their guests, and employers invited to the banquet. The event will include entertainment by the All Funk Radio Show along with heavy hors d’oeuvres.
In addition to the banquet, on Dec. 3 ETX View will also publish a special edition of the magazine in which the 40 winners will be profiled. You can view the 2021 40 Under Forty magazine here.
Below are the Top 3 finalists in each of the 40 categories of industry:
African American Community Figure
- Clent Holmes, of Thrive360
- Ke’Von Ware, of The Mortgage House
- Kristina Ross, of Beard & Harris Attorneys at Law
Agriculture
- Eric Yates, of Yates Family Farms
- Colby Seahorn, of Rocking S Ranch
- Matt Ballard, of Broke Farm Boys LLC
Arts & Culture
- Carmen Gadt, professional artist and art teacher at Pine Tree High School
- Micah Lyons, of Lyons Family Studios
- Christina Cavazos, Director of Arts! Longview
Automotive
- Tiara Spilman, Peltier Chevrolet in Tyler
- Kristen Ramsey, Alliance Auto Auction
- Nolan Howell, Longview Diesel and Performance
Banking & Lending
- Ryan Small, of Guaranty Bank
- Ariana Thompson, of Fairway Mortgage
- John Nustad, of Guild Mortgage
Childhood Learning & Activities
- Sara McKinley, of Longview World of Wonders (WOW)
- Alexis Marjason, of ETX Dance Co.
- Mattie Colan, of Asbury House
City Officials
- Leanna Robinette, City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Director
- Michelle Gamboa, Longview City Council
- Nickolas Mayfield, Longview Main Street Coordinator
Community Development
- Hudson Johnson, Owner of Greenside Beverage Company and President of Friends of Lake Lomond
- Josh Smallwood, of Smallwoods/80-Acre Market
- Rebekah Rogers, of Longview Capstone Homes
Construction
- Hunter Estes, of That 1 Painter
- Adam Thompson, of ART Custom Homes
- Allye Hernandez, of Brothers That Just Do Gutters
Cosmetic & Beauty
- Taylor Kirkpatrick, of Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
- Emily Sanford, of Face Studio, Wow!
- Kassie Como, of Skin Studio
Dental, Hearing & Vision
- Dr. Spencer Hansen, of Mack & Hansen Orthodontics
- Dr. Blake T. Williams, of Longview Eye Assocates
- Dr. Luke Mack, of East Texas Oral & Maxillofacial
Education
- Hagan Patterson, P.E. teacher at Bullard ISD
- Kendall Tomberlain, of Hallsville North Elementary
- Bryson White, of Kilgore ISD
End of Life Care
- Erika Rader, of Rader Funeral Home
- Christy Collier, of Prime Care Hospice
- Bailey Haley, of Heart to Heart Hospice
Energy, Oil and Gas
- Trista Roel, of Pride Metals LLC
- Derek Mayfield, of Axis Energy
- Michael Clements Jr., of Energy Weldfab Inc.
Fashion & Home Décor
- Phaedra Bartley, of The Velvet Pearl Boutique
- Andrea Moore, of Urban Local Clothing
- Holly Smallwood, of SweetHoney Clothing
Finance & Investments
- William Rice IV, of Eagle Capital
- Ashley King, of Wells Fargo Advisors
- Markie Barnett, of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors
Fire & Rescue
- Trent Montgomery, of Longview Fire Department
- Amber Hill, of Gilmer Fire Department and Kilgore College Fire Academy
- Hunter Rath, of Flint-Gresham FD with SCESD2
Fitness
- Scott Henton, of The Training Method
- Allison Haynes, of Fit Fuel Studio
- Kaitlyn Williams, of Camp Gladiator Tyler
Hispanic Community Figure
- Michelle Gamboa, of Roof Care
- Evelyn Zarate, of The Mortgage House
- Lucero Harris, of Operation Unbroken
Insurance & Protection
- Tara Harris, of Harris State Farm
- Chase Reeves, of Goosehead Insurance
- Eric Berryhill, of Texas Farm Bureau
IT & Technology
- Tyler McFarland, of Longview Tech Pros
- Travis Lancaster, of Texas Bank and Trust
- Brandon Blear, of BB Tech Services LLC
Law & Policy
- Jessica Allen, of Goudarzi & Young
- Casey Cook, of My Texas Estate Plane, PLLC
- Jarad Kent, of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Law Enforcement & Military
- Michael Bynum, of Longview Police Department
- Syndi Howell, of Longview Police Department
- Lukas Neubauer, of Tyler Police Department
Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution
- Josh Smallwood, of Smallwoods
- Kyle McDougal, of Wastequip Manufacturing
- Jessica James, of Komatsu
Marketing & Advertising
- Kelli Burton, of Hospitality Health ER
- Sheridan Smith, Chick-fil-A Marketing Director
- Laken Finney, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd
Media & News
- Reagan Roy-Young, of CBS19
- Victoria Calderon, Hostess at La Vida TV (linked with Grace Church)
- Shardae LaRae, of CBS19
Medical & Healthcare
- Amber Lockman, of Cerebral/BrainGuided
- Michael Montandon, of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd
- Morgan Patel PMHNP-BC, of Wellness Pointe
Men in Business
- Justin Hargrove, Owner of Kona Ice of Tyler, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Tyler & ETX Apex Leadership Co.
- Cody Yoder, Owner, Get Moving & Storage
- Michael Clements Jr., PDQ America & Texas Semitrailers
Music & Performing Arts
- Ryan Dougherty, Axis Energy — Independent Musician/ Entertainer
- Miranda Dolive, Greater Longview Children’s Choir Association
- Joshua King, Limelight Players Children’s Theatre
Nonprofit/Philanthropist
- Patricia Glass, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas
- Suzette Farr, Tyler ISD Foundation
- Evan Dolive, Greater Longview United Way
Outdoor Beautification
- Daniel Ross, Landvisions
- Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful — Community Coordinator for City of Tyler
- Derek Kennedy, KFI Signs & Fabrication
Photography & Graphic Design
- Holly Patterson, Holly Patterson Photography
- Lindsay Steele, Lindsay Steele Photography
- Haley Farr, Haley Farr Photography
Real Estate
- John Wampler, Realty One Group Rose
- Janti Patel, Ramsey Realty
- Amanda Folmar, Standard Real Estate
Restaurant & Hospitality
- Chelsea Cace, of Cace’s Kitchen
- Macy Bannert, of Wild Honey Creamery
- Miles Maxey, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Jucy’s Taco, T.Blanco’s and The Back Porch
Social Entrepreneur
- Chelsea Wilson, The Lit Hippie
- Kelly Belt, ActionCOACH of East Texas
- Skyler Hefley, Tyler ISD
Sports
- Ashlyn White, Private lessons, softball coach for pitching, hitting and fielding
- Jalen Claiborne, of Longview ISD
- Josh Tomlin, private baseball lessons
Tattoo & Artistry
- Joshua Prekker, of Skin Deep Tattoo
- Mitch Howie, of Iron Dragon Tattoo
- Siena Coronado, of Homefree Tattoo
Volunteer
- Jessica Hughes, of H&W Powersports
- Kristina Suberbielle, Board Member — Keep Tyler Beautiful
- Julia Wilson, Bubba’s 33
Women in Business
- Alexis Marjason, East Texas Dance Company
- Taylor Kirkpatrick, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
- Tara Hays, Express Employment Professionals
Worship
- Pastor Brian McDaniels, of LifeBridge Longview
- Pastor LaDarian Brown, of Parkview Baptist Church
- Pastor Seth Dore’, of Grace Creek Church
This is the second year of ETX View’s 40 Under Forty awards. ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. The bi-monthly magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands across East Texas.
For questions or information about 40 Under Forty or ETX View, contact Ambassador of Events Haylea Hudson at 903-237-7732 or hhudson@mrobertsmedia.com or Editor Santana Wood at 903-237-7749 or info@etxview.com.
Sponsors of 2022 40 Under Forty include Peters Chevrolet, Grimes Irrigation & Construction, Inc., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics, Goosehead Insurance, Samaritan Servants International, Urban Local Clothing, Smelley Enterprises, The Genecov Group, The Mortgage House, Face Studio! Wow!, Brookshire Grocery Company, UT Tyler, Texas Farm Credit, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, East Texas Baptist University, Roberts & Roberts Attorneys at Law, Jose Sanchez Law Firm, P.C., My Texas Estate Plan, PLLC, CBS19, Longview Too AMBUCS, and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.