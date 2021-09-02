All non-essential City offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day, including Tyler City Hall offices.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office and Tyler Recycle Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycle Route Schedule
Monday, Sept. 6 there will be no collection. Routes normally collected Monday will be held on Tuesday, and routes normally collected Tuesday will be held Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be regular collections.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Monday. Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the Transit website at www.tylerbus.org.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Administrative offices will be closed Monday. Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules. American Airlines: (800) 433-7300
Libraries
The Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, as well as the Bullard Community Library, Jacksonville Public Library, McMillan Memorial Library in Overton and the Singletary Memorial Library in Rusk.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed Monday.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday. The Jacksonville Texas Animal Shelter and Lindale Animal Control shelter will also be closed.
Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street will be closed on Monday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday. These facilities include Parks Administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept a check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments.
Tyler Office: Texas Department of Public Safety
The Tyler DMV will be closed for Labor Day.
City Halls
City Halls of Arp, Bullard, Lindale, Troup and Whitehouse will all be closed on Monday.
The UPS Store
Both Tyler UPS Stores will be closed on Monday. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday.
Schools and Universities
UT Tyler will be closed on Monday, including Tyler Junior College and Texas College. Tyler, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Winona school districts will also be closed for Labor Day. Cumberland Academy, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community, The Leadership Academy and King’s Academy will also be closed for the day. Rusk and Jacksonville schools will also be closed.
Medical offices
UT Health medical offices and clinics will be closed for Labor Day, except for the walk-in clinic located on South Broadway in Tyler. Christus Trinity Clinic locations will be closed Monday. Clinic services and providers for patients in hospitals will still be available.