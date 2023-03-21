Kendra Scott in Tyler is more than just a jewelry store; it's a local business with a philanthropic heart. On Tuesday, it is giving back once again.
In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, Kendra Scott is donating a portion of its sales to the East Texas Down Syndrome Group.
Kendra Scott, located at 8926 S. Broadway Ave. in The Village at Cumberland Park, will donate 20% of its sales from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The shop will also have some refreshments to celebrate the giveback event.
If you can't make it in to shop Tuesday night, no worries. Kendra Scott will allow online shoppers to donate to the nonprofit anytime Tuesday and Wednesday. Just use code GIVEBACK-DRFPX at checkout.
The East Texas Down Syndrome Group is encouraging the community to shop with Kendra Scott to help their nonprofit. It also said Macey Bunger will be at the Tuesday evening giveback event.
"Everything raised goes to help advocate and improve the future for our kids - and who doesn’t enjoy some bling along the way!" the group said in a Facebook post.
World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012, according to WDSD's website.
The date being the 21st day of the third month was selected to "signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome," the website states.
This year's theme for the day is "With Us, Not For Us."
"The message of With Us Not For Us is key to a human rights-based approach to disability," the website states.
"... The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities calls for everyone to have the freedom to make their own choices. But people with Down syndrome often have poor or controlling support. Often their supporters do things For them, not With them. ... Our global network calls for all decision makers to commit to involve organizations representing people with Down syndrome in all decisions, and work With Us Not For Us."