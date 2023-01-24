Broadway Market Center Jason's Deli

Jason's Deli at the Broadway Market Center in Tyler is temporarily closed. 

 File photo

A Tyler restaurant is closed until further notice after a vehicle drove into the building.

According to Jason's Deli, a vehicle crashed into their storefront on the night of Monday, Jan. 23.

The incident happened after hours and no employees were present.

"Hello Tyler, unfortunately due to an accident at our deli, we will be closed today, Tuesday January 24th until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to reopen as soon as possible," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

