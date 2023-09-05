A popular Jacksonville barbecue restaurant is permanently closing its doors after three years in business. Big Frank’s BBQ and Bar posted on social media it will be closing on Sept. 13.
Big Frank’s BBQ, owned by Frank Grote, started out as a food truck in October 2020. After growing in popularity, owner Frank Grote expanded to a brick and mortar restaurant in December of that year.
Last summer the restaurant expanded again to offer a full bar with Grote telling the Tyler Morning Telegraph in an interview at the time having full restaurant and bar was a decade in the making.
“This has been a long road. We’ve been talking about opening a full bar and full restaurant for about 10 years now,” Grote said.
On Aug. 28 the restaurant made a post on Facebook that read:
“After a brief but wonderful 3 years, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Big Frank’s BBQ.
“While we are sad to be closing, it is the best option for our family at this time.
“The support from our family, friends and community has meant more than we could ever possibly express.
“We will be open until Wednesday September 13th, so come get your fill while you can!
“Thank you for always stopping by,
Big Frank”
Later posts indicated some equipment from the restaurant was also being sold.
With more than 350 interactions to the post it is apparent the restaurant will be greatly missed with several comments expressing sadness over the closure.
Big Frank’s BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1828 South Jackson St. For more information, visit Big Frank’s BBQ Facebook page.