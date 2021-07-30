In this monthly column, we will focus on the commercial real estate market in Tyler. The information comes from GTAR, CREXI and other commercial real estate sources.
JUNE
Over sixty-six percent of the sales for June were located above HWY 31 inside Loop 323. Multiple sales were also recorded in the Owentown area (industrial park area near 271, 155 North and I-20) and close to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Thirty-three percent of the sales in the month of June were sold with improvements on the property, selling at an average price per square foot of $59.16.
The lowest sales price of the nine properties sold in June came in at $103,070 and the highest at $780,000.
Comparing months from May to June, there was an increase in total commercial sales of 1%. The average sold price per listing dramatically increased almost 20% from May. Currently in the Tyler market there are 120 commercial listings on the market with a total listing value of just over $81 million.
The commercial real estate market is strong in Tyler. It is a great opportunity for individuals and companies to invest in our city and continue our strong growth.
MAY
Over 50% of the sales for May were located in the Southwest quadrant of Tyler.
Multiple sales were also recorded in the midtown and downtown areas. Twenty-five percent of the sales in the month of May were sold with improvements on the property, selling at a median price per square foot of $90.
The lowest sales price came in at $110,650 and the highest at $937,500.
