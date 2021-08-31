Commercial real estate sales in Tyler varied greatly between type of sales and site locations. Types of sales included: Three convenience stores, one office space, one restaurant, three warehouses, three multi-family complexes, and the remaining being general commercial. There is an uptick in commercial real estate activity around the Highway 69 North and Interstate 20 intersection as well as East Loop 323 between Highway 64 and Highway 31.
Seventy-six percent of the sales in the month of July were sold with improvements on the property, selling at an average price per square foot of $98.53. The lowest sales price was recorded at $175,000 and the highest at $2,500,000. The average occupancy rate of the properties was approximately 87% with an average capitalization rate of 5.7%. The capitalization rate is the return of a commercial property based on the income produced. In the Tyler market, there are currently 127 commercial sale listings on the market with a total listing value of $86,978,250.00.
The commercial real estate market is strong in Tyler. It is a great opportunity for individuals and companies to invest in our city and continue our strong growth. Contact our office today to learn more about how to get involved in the Tyler market and surrounding areas.
This article does not claim to cover all the properties sold inside the city of Tyler. The article information is derived from verified sold price data derived from CoStar, GTAR, CREXI and other commercial real estate sources.
