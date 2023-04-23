Gladewater Ranch, an iconic 1970s-style estate on 140 acres, recently opened to the public as an upscale event venue.
Well-known in the Gladewater community, Gladewater Ranch was formerly referred to as the Phillip’s House. The property was previously owned by Oilman, Jack Phillips, who held grand private events at the ranch throughout the years, according to Gladewater Ranch Corporate Property Manager Kim Matthews.
“We are pleased to open this estate up to the public. In the past the property was only enjoyed by guests of the residence. The property is stunning,” she said. “Over the past nine months there have been slight renovations, but the overall essence of the property is iconic 1970s.”
“Guests will step back in time with padded and textured walls, grand fireplaces and brick and wood flooring,” Matthews said. “Although the venue just opened as a formal venue, there have been hundreds of events at the property since the '70s.”
Matthews said the versatility of the property with outdoor and indoor functions along with the vibe of the venue can go from Farm and Ranch, Park and Garden to Historic and Traditional very easily.
“The facility boasts a grand ceremony room with views of the sprawling landscape and tree-lined creek. Our reception area has full length windows and doors that open up to the garden patio for indoor outdoor themes,” she said. “The majestic lawns are perfect for any large outdoor events from weddings to craft shows and everything in between.”
“We also cater to the equine community with a horse arena that includes 50 stalls,” Matthews added.
A beautiful creek runs directly next to the venue with the overall property backing up to Lake Gladewater.
Matthews said due to the rich music history of the area, the venue has chosen the theme “Gladewater Music History”.
“We have chosen a theme of Gladewater Music History since Gladewater has such a grand connection with Elvis, Jonny Cash and more,” she said. “Guests will notice rooms dedicated to Elvis, John Cash and Carl Perkins.”
Gladewater Ranch is located at 2000 West Gay Avenue and can be reached at (903) 292-4040.
For more information, visit www.gladewaterranch.com.