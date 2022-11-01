An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients.
Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
Dr. Wilcox, who is from White Oak, said there are several reasons in-home vet care can be not only convenient but beneficial.
“We realized there was a need for at home care for pets. Large animal mobile vets have existed for years, but none catered to small animals and exotics,” she said. “Daily in a normal practice you have clients who have a difficult time getting their pet to the vet whether it be the transportation to get there, their pet's anxiety at the vet clinic, or just time in general. We wanted to create a service that hit all those needs.”
Wilcox explained the stress of a vet visit for some animals causes enough anxiety to need extra medication just to be seen.
“I originally didn't realize how important what we offered was until we started seeing many pets that a normal clinic would deem ‘problem children’. For example, twice last week we saw cats that normally have to be sedated to get an exam or receive vaccines at a traditional clinic,” she said. “We were able to perform their exam and annual vaccines while they lay on their bed or on the couch with no need for the intervention of sedation.”
“Pets in their own home are typically completely different than they are in a traditional clinic setting. They don't typically have the anxiety in their own home that they do when you take them out of their comfort zone,” Wilcox added.
The main service offered is preventative care which includes annual exams, vaccines, heartworm testing, fecal testing, and parasite prevention medications for things such as heartworms, fleas, and ticks. Mild illness care is available for things that do not need x-rays or extensive testing. Currently end of life services are also available for established clients.
Although there is one other traveling vet in the area, Wilcox said there are differences in the services offered.
“There is another vet that travels to homes for vet care, however; she sees the animals in her traveling RV. Whereas, we actually go into your home where your pet is familiar and most comfortable,” she said.
The couple’s clientele consist mostly of cats and dogs but they also see some exotics such as raccoons and prairie dogs, among others.
Wilcox said one of the things she loves most about being an in-home vet is the close and personal relationships built with both clients and patients.
“We are slow growing because it's not like we have a big sign telling people we exist, mostly Facebook word of mouth. Our reviews are wonderful and the clients we go to are beyond amazing. Many of them are like family,” she said. “We know who our clients are and we remember their pet. As more and more clinics are selling to corporate we lose the relationship that vets get to have with their clients & patients, our goal is to preserve that bond and trust.”
Wilcox will travel within a 30 to 40 mile radius and currently goes to the Longview area once a week and is in Tyler the remainder of the week. Vet visits are for a full on-hour time slot.
For more information, visit the No Place Like Home Pet Care Facebook page.