Home-Aid Caregivers in Tyler is now under new ownership and celebrated with an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
Home-Aid Caregivers, LTD was founded in 2002 and is now owned by Courtney Klepfer and Rory Bagwell. Klepfer said the acquisition came about after a conversation with the original owner.
“Joey Coker ... has been a long-time friend of mine in our long-term care world. He called me out of the blue one day in early February and said he was ready to sell the business and he thought of me,” she said. “He didn't want to dissolve it or sell to a box franchise and he said he knew I could make something of it and continue his tradition.”
Klepfer said she feels being a women-owned business will make a positive impact.
“I think our families will see a huge difference based on the fact that we are locally owned and operated and female businesses have a level of empathy,” she said. “When dealing with the vulnerable population such as seniors empathy is must. Rory and I both have a drive like no other to do the right thing for our employees and well as our customers.”
Klepfer has served as the chairman of the Senior Resource Committee with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce for the past several years and one of her proudest accomplishments during this time has been the City of Tyler recognized as “Dementia Friendly.” Klepfer was also recognized by The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce as “Volunteer of the Quarter” in 2016 and 2019.
Rory Bagwell, co-owner, is a licensed occupational therapist who is a low-vision specialist and dementia certified. She has served in assisted living facilities and “most near and dear to her,” memory care facilities. She has also worked in the home health setting for more than 20 years.
Bagwell developed programs with assisted living and memory care staff in creating a patient-centered approach to care.
The open house event included pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, deserts and fingers foods, as well as specialty cocktails.
Home-Aid Caregivers is located at 215 Winchester Drive, Suite 106 and can be reached at 903-533-1300.
For more information, visit the Home-Aid Caregivers website.