Four high school buddies have joined together in a business venture, as they recently opened Dough Bros Cookies to serve the Tyler area.
Trevor Bradshaw, Braden Little, Chase Wacha, and Mike Anderson have been best friends since high school and opened the business with the encouragement of Bradshaw’s mom who own Good Juju Cookies.
“We started the company early April when my mom, who is the owner of Good Juju Cookies, had the idea to offer a partnership deal with her company by selling our products as well as hers,” he said. “While her main products to sell are definitely logo cookies for businesses around the East Texas area, Dough bros offers delicious gourmet drop cookies that'll satisfy anyone's taste buds.”
Bradshaw said unlike most drop-style cookies, they use a technique that is different from others by using metal glazed pans that create a crispy bottom under the cookies, and then they top off most of the fan favorites by filling them with delicious toppings.
Dough Bros held its first pop-up event at HTeaO last week with much success.
“It went really well. We sold out in three hours; we are planning to make more for (this) Tuesday. The owners of HTeaO were so accommodating and we got to know the food truck owners that were there “Sauce Belly” and will get to network with them more,” Bradshaw said. “We are excited to continue to make connections with other business owners in town who are giving us great advice.”
The group currently leases a private kitchen for their baking need but hopes to one day get be in their own brick and mortar.
Bradshaw said the schedule is already filling up with more events on the way.
“Our next sale is scheduled for (this) Tuesday at HTeaO but right now the weather is looking like rain so we aren’t 100% sure we will do that one,” he said. “We do have another event for May 12 and 13 downtown at the Art Experience event and then another popup at HTeaO on the 23rd.”
“We’ve got more events lined up in June and we will be at Lake Palestine for the July 1 fireworks show,” Bradshaw said. “We should have those events posted on our website by the end of this week.”
For more information, visit www.doughbroscookies.net.