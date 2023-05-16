High Hill Development is hosting a special ribbon cutting, tour, lunch and giveaways during its Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Phase II of its development property hosted by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
High Hill Resort Community is a three phase project which began in 2012. The existing resort High Hill Farm or Phase I which consists of 11 private bungalows, 10,000 ft. event center, full service restaurant, spa and outdoor pool and amenities opened in 2015, according to marketing director Melanie Lipscomb.
“High Hill Farm offers people a weekend getaway, a corporate retreat event center, or a perfect place for a beautiful wedding. We have an amazing restaurant that is open, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night for dinners and Sunday brunch,” she said. “We have a resort pool, spa available for massages, hiking trails, bocce ball hiking trails, bocce ball, fire pits to relax by and just a perfect place to relax and unwind.”
Phase II of High Hill Resort Community is 50 vacation homes. The homes are custom designed according to the lot, the site lines and the customer’s wants. The home comes completely furnished and starts at $1 million.
Phase II includes a resort pool with swim up bar, workout facilities, 3,000 person amphitheater, retail and restaurants, Atlanta Lane auto automated eight-lane golf range, and pickleball courts.
Lipscomb said the property offers a close-to-home getaway that feels like you’ve traveled much further away.
“We are close to home with an experience that feels much further away,” she said.
High Hill Development also does extensive philanthropy work in the community by working closely with organizations such as Women’s Fund, East Texas Symphony Orchestra, For the Silent, and Angel Paws Advocates.
The ribbon cutting celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony followed by lunch, cocktails and a tour of the property from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour one of the fully furnished homes, view the 3,000 person amphitheater, nearly completed central park, resort, and vineyard.
Those in attendance will also be able to register for a giveaway for a free overnight stay at High Hill Farm and a $100 resort credit.
Lunch and cocktails will provided by Montez Brothers and Epic Western Canned Cocktails.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Melanie Lipscomb at mlipscomb@mblmarketing.com