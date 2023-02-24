The team behind East Texas’ High Hill Development has announced the sale and construction of another lakeside property in Arp.
The vacation home, master planned community includes full-service amenities, Mediterranean-style architecture and rental income opportunities.
The development (HHD) is situated among the rolling hills and forests of the region and located on 100 acres neighboring the group’s existing High Hill Farm Resort at 12626 County Road 217.
High Hill Development is expected to bring revenue and community attractions that will benefit area residents and the greater East Texas economy, according to Founder and High Hill Development Principal Jason Romano.
“We are thrilled to watch High Hill take shape. As our natural extension of the existing eight-year-old High Hill Farm resort, the development now boasts an entertainment complex including a 3,000-person entertainment amphitheater, 60,000 square feet of white sand beaches, a spring fed lake, and sprawling views of its newest vineyard addition,” he said.
The one-of-a-kind community will feature world-class architectural design created from the ground up with owners and guests in mind. Featuring breathtaking natural vistas at every angle, High Hill Development offers its community members the combination of home ownership and leisure travel with the finest in modern amenities.
The new development includes sites for 110 single and two-story homes and 28 condominiums which include water views. High Hill Development features a park-like natural setting, hiking trails, bike paths, a chapel, and automated golf range.
Residents and guests will enjoy concierge services, fine dining, culinary programs, a live music venue, and special events. High Hill will offer golf enthusiasts a six-bay automated golf range with real-time interactive data, a resort pool, sunset bar, a wide range of outdoor activities, and a curated retail market space to make stays even more convenient.
In addition, residents have full use of the High Hill Farm Resort. As a total-service provider, High Hill Management Company will maintain the grounds and coordinate vacation rental management for owners and guests.
“High Hill Development will be the only location in Texas to combine the beach vacation home amenities of the Florida and Washington coasts, plus the atmosphere of California’s wine country, all in one place,” Romano said. “My family has enjoyed Florida’s Seaside for almost two decades, but it’s hard to carve out time to get there as often as we’d like. That’s where this dream began. High Hill’s central location between Dallas and Shreveport makes the site easily accessible regionally and nationally for getaways all year long.”
The High Hill Development luxury homes and condominiums are planned in a landscape complementary aesthetic, with hues and architectural features that highlight the natural surroundings.
All dwelling exteriors will be constructed in white French plaster, featuring metal roofs, serene courtyards and expansive porches. Owners have a variety of exterior and floorplan options, each offering vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, natural stone fireplaces, high-end appliances, audio systems, private courtyards and crushed gravel drives and garages, along with pool options.
“We expect these homes will be the perfect complement to the flexible way we live today—owners may choose to spend seasons or months at a time here or enjoy holidays or occasional weekends in their homes while High Hill Management manages rentals the rest of the year,” Romano said. “It’s wholly customizable according to owner needs and desires.”
In addition the on-site amenities and activities, the surrounding community offers homeowners and visitors lots of cultural and outdoor exploration opportunities, golf and shopping excursions, culinary and organic farming tours, hiking, hunting, fishing, lake activities, horseback riding, art and culture, as well as a thriving business and medical community.
For more information, visit www.highhilldevelopment.com.