U-Haul Company of Texas has announced that Hicks Sales signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Lindale community.
Hicks Sales located at 19471 Highway 69 North will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul area field manager Kevin Ward, who is responsible for overseeing dealer operations in many East Texas communities including Lindale, Athens, and Wills Point., says the partnership will increase the community mobility.
“Lindale is a growing community and has long been underserved when it comes to affordable residential mobility,” he said. “By partnering with Hicks Sales, U-Haul truck and trailer rentals are more readily available to DIY movers and those needing to rent a truck for transporting larger items.”
Ward went on to say the partnership was also great for the environment.
“Not only is this partnership beneficial to our customers in Lindale, but it’s also great for the environment. A conveniently-located neighborhood dealer ensures less customer travel, less CO2 emissions into the air, and less traffic congestion,” he said. “U-Haul dealers maintain small numbers of equipment on their lots, reducing traffic congestion issues in communities with fewer resources for truck and trailer sharing.”
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors, according to Ward.
Hicks Sales owner Clysta Hicks is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Smith County.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sun.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
For more information, visit the Lindale U-Haul location or call 903-569-5205.