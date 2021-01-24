Henry & Peters recently welcomed four spring interns.
Leah Orr will graduate with BBA in Accounting from UT Tyler in May and continuing with Master of Accountancy from UT Tyler with expected graduation date of May 2022; Active in local Tyler church mission work and music/youth ministry; previously employed by UT Health East Texas Home Health.
Andrew Cox graduated with BBA in Accounting from UT Tyler in May of 2019; currently working towards completing his Masters in Accountancy at UTT this year; Lives in Lindale and active in his church band and youth events.
Cheyanne White will graduate with BBA in Accounting and Master of Business Administration in Accounting in August 2021; Lives in Bullard; Beta Alpha Psi Vice President; Patriot Scholar; Distinguished Patriot Scholar; previously employed by Texas National Bank in Bullard.
Nicole Phifer is currently obtaining Master of Professional Accountancy from SFA in Nacogdoches with expected graduation date of December 2021; currently maintaining a 4.0 GPA; Member of Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Eta Sigma and Accounting Club; also currently works as a student assistant in Finance and Administration at SFA; recently received a $10,000 scholarship from Public Company Accounting Oversight Board – an essential enabling element of the five year Bachelor of Business Administration/Master of Public Accountancy program at SFA.
Taylar Rivers transitioned from part-time to full-time staff associate beginning Jan. 1.