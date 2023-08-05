Tylerites can look forward to a new type of cuisine coming to the area next year. Hawaiian Bros will open its doors in Tyler in 2024.
In true Aloha Spirit, Hawaiian Bros was founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, according to the restaurant website.
"We respect the dignity and self-worth of every individual, whether you’re a guest enjoying a meal or the team member preparing it. In our ’ohana, everyone belongs," the website reads. 'We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, “thank you” often, emphasizing the positive in our lives every day."
The restaurant is famous for its Huli Huli Chicken with signature teriyaki sauce, SPAM Musubi, and Luau Pig glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces served with macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve.
Hawaiian Bros Public Relations representative Jadyn Sims said the new restaurant will be located at 6915 South Broadway Avenue, which was formerly a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant.
“We are still a ways out; more details will be coming soon,” Sims said. “But we are excited to be coming to and serving the Tyler community.”
For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.