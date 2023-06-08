Tyler residents will soon have a second location to satisfy their taco cravings. C Rojo’s Gourmet Taqueria is set to host the grand opening of its new location on South Broadway on Friday.
Carrie Tellez and her husband Rojo started the business with a food truck, C Rojo’s Mobile Cuisine, in 2019. Exactly a year later, to the day, the couple opened their first permanent location, C Rojo’s Gourment Taqueria, in North Tyler off of Interstate 20.
Tellez said the customer demand encouraged her and her husband to open a second permanent location in south Tyler.
“Our north Tyler location is doing amazing, we’ve gotten great support from our Lindale and Winona communities as well as all the drivers passing on I-20 interstate,” she said. “We wanted to offer something closer for the south Tyler community.”
“Our north location is a little too far for some of our customers, so we decided to open a new one to keep our customers happy,” Tellez added.
The menu includes specialty dishes such as Brussels sprouts bowl with meat and kimchi fries with meat, as well as gourmet tacos a la carte. The menu also included burgers and sandwiches.
"Kimchi fries and the machete quesadilla are really unique; everyone should try them,” Tellez said.
Tellez said she feels blessed and grateful to the community and hopes to continue to offer upscale gourmet food and tacos with more locations in the future.
“We have been blessed by God and all the love and support around Tyler and surrounding areas,” she said. “We hope to open more locations in the near future and keep sharing our dreams of passion with everyone.”
Last year, C Rojo’s Gourmet Taqueria was voted Best In Town for its tacos.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. and will include free margaritas and raffle tickets for a chance to win free a free appetizer or dessert for three months.
The new C Rojo’s Gourmet Taqueria is located at 7205 South Broadway, Suite 100.
For more information, visit the C Rojo’s Taqueria Facebook page.