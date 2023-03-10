Gleaux Car Wash has expanded to add two more locations to the Tyler area. The car wash, owned by Dawson Barksdale, opened its first location on Old Jacksonville Highway in October of 2019. Two more locations on Broadway and Grande opened in August of 2020.

The business is now set to open two additional locations this month with another location on Broadway and one on Loop 323.

Barksdale said the mission of the business is to create the best human experience in the industry which meant opening additional locations in the area.

“We offer express exterior tunnel car washing which is high end, state of the art, and top of the line,” he said. “We wanted to offer that to more of our community and to do that we needed to offer more, convenient locations around the area where we could serve our guests and VIPs.”

Barksdale said he believes the business offers the best car wash experience in the region, and does it with a smile.

“We aren’t perfect but we definitely aim to serve every guest, every time, with a smile. If someone isn’t pleased with our service, we want to know so we can fix it if possible and make sure we do better in the future,” he said. “We are unique in that we focus our attention to the guest service aspect of our calling.”

“We do our best to provide not only the best car wash experience, but the best human experience by interacting with our guests and serving them as best we can as often as we can,” Barksdale added.

The new location on Broadway will hold its grand opening later this month with the new Loop 323 location set to hold its grand opening in April.

Barksdale said he is excited to serve his community with additional locations.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to serve our community with additional locations,” he said. “We love Tyler and its residents.”

Gleaux Car Wash locations include:

2412 Oak Creek Blvd

6313 S Broadway Avenue

909 West South West Loop 323

2017 South Broadway Avenue

407 South Southeast Loop 323

All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer. During daylight savings, all sites close at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Gleuax Car Wash Tyler Facebook page.