In celebration of National Small Business Month, Cadence Bank and Empowerment Community Development Corporation (ECDC) will host the Small Business Expo with more than 50 small businesses are expected to be in attendance.
The event, in its fourth year, is an opportunity to help other businesses succeed, according to event spokesperson LaToyia Jordan.
“As new businesses continue to emerge in East Texas, Empowerment Community Development Corporation has been at the forefront of helping and hosting small business events throughout the community since 2017,” she said. “We want to give these businesses a platform and exposure to gain new clients and customers and help them have a prosperous future in our community.”
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization with focus on education, tourism, veteran services, scholarships, youth mentorship, historical preservation, community development, housing, economic empowerment and small and minority-owned businesses.
“Shopping local is important to the community. Not only does it help the local economy; you are helping a business owner take care of their family and keep their dreams alive,” Jordan added.
The event will include shopping, food, networking, prizes, and more.
There will be candle business owners, hair products, legal services, media, clothing and dress boutique owners,” Jordan said. “And, shoppers will have a chance to win a $200 gift certificate from Brooke and Bre Bridal towards a bridal gown.
ECDC President Stanley Cofer said the organization is grateful to be able to promote small businesses and business owners in the community.
The event will be held at Bethel Bible Church in the Hope Campus Gym located at 504 West 32nd Street on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.
For more information, visit the Small Business Expo Facebook event page.