Tricia and Brian Pottinger were not new to owning a business and previously owned a picture framing business and a commercial printing business in Ohio. However, the couple took a 15-year break from business ownership to serve as a missionary pilot family in Papua, Indonesia.
In 2019, they made the decision to move to Tyler to be near their adult children, their spouses, and grandsons.
Three years later in July of 2022, the duo opened Tricia’s Rose City Framing offering custom picture framing, artwork by East Texas artists, photo frames, specialty gift items, and more.
“I am a Certified Picture Framer (CPF) and we offer full custom picture framing services. Each picture is treated as if it were our own,” Tricia Pottinger said. “Our commitment is to offer quality craftmanship at fair prices – no fake sales here.”
“We felt Tyler needed a frame shop with the expertise and pricing we could offer. Each of our frames are custom sized cut and built,” she said. "Each project is unique and original.”
Pottinger said she is passionate about what she does and believes every picture or item has a story to tell and wants Tricia’s Rose City Framing to be part of telling that story.
“Some items have deep sentimental value or historical value. Some have a moment in time captured value or value from a fleeting whimsical thought,” she said. “Either way, each has a story.”
Pottinger said the first year of business snuck up on the couple but upon reflection, they felt extreme gratitude.
“The first year anniversary snuck up on us. When we were finally able to sit and reflect on the past year, we were overwhelmed with gratitude. The Tyler community has been so welcoming and has been a great source of encouragement to us. ‘Word of mouth’ has been our best advertising tool,” she said. “We are so thankful for those who have told their friends, family and colleagues about us. We are thrilled when clients send us pictures of our frames hanging in their homes.”
“Many have responded by writing Google reviews. It has been a whirlwind year and we have loved every minute,” Pottinger added.
Pottinger said they brought a lot of knowledge and experience from their previous ownership ventures.
“We brought into this venture lessons learned from previous small business ownerships. We knew it would take hard work, long hours and dedication to build,” she said. “What we didn’t expect was the wonderful clients, artists and interesting people we would meet along the way.”
“’Every picture tells a story’ is not just our tagline, it is what we believe. We have been witness to some of the most heartwarming, courageous and fantastic stories,” Pottinger said.
In addition to custom picture framing, the framing business has also partnered with Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation and Woven Dignity ministries offering products that directly assist these two organizations.
Pottinger said she wanted to bring her ministry work back with her from Indonesia to continue to make a difference in the Tyler community.
“We are just average people who answered God’s call to serve the poorest of the poor in another part of the world. We hope we made in a difference in the lives of those we served through mission Aviation, but to be honest, we were the ones who were blessed,” she said. “In many ways it was the most challenging adventure of our lifetime. When one stretches so far outside the limits of one’s own capability you are left with knowing God’s strength, guidance and wisdom are what sustained you. You can only praise the Lord and give Him the glory.”
The partnership between Tricia’s Rose City Framing and the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation came by chance meeting with a volunteer.
“We partnered with Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation after one of its volunteers, Steve Braley, visited our shop,” she said. “He mentioned TWWF being donated 100s of limited edition prints, but was curious how he could market them; a partnership was born.
“We carry those lithographs in our store. We have framed a small selection which are displayed on our gallery wall and are also displayed in the lobby of Hall Buick. 100% of the proceeds go directly to TWWF to assist our veterans,” Pottinger said. “We are still searching for other venues to display these pieces. If you are a small business and are interested in displaying these for sale please contact us.”
The business also partners with Woven Dignity, a ministry serving refugee women who have fled from Lebanon.
“These women support their family through designing, creating and stitching beautiful woven art pieces. We purchase direct from them and frame these pieces,” Pottinger said. “Our hope is that clients will see the beauty in these as much as we do.”
An additional partnership was recently announced.
“We are excited to announce we recently partnered with Amancecer ‘Hope Rising’ ministry located in Mexico. Amanecer creates original hand beaded jewelry and is a business that creates dignified, fair work to empower women and fight trafficking, poverty and injustice,” Pottinger said. “This jewelry is beautiful and to know you are purchasing an item to directly benefit those struggling to pull themselves out of the sex trafficking industry is priceless.”
Pottinger said she has been blessed by the reception of the Tyler community and hopes to serve its residents for years to come.
"We have been overwhelmed by the kind and generous welcome Tyler has given us," she said.
Tricia’s Rose City Framing is located at 214 Shelley Drive. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Tricia’s Rose City Framing Facebook page.