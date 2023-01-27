Tyler native and former Jack Elementary teacher Brandi Seigler has branched out to help students in a new way.
Seigler, who had worked at Jack Elementary for more than 10 years, opened School House Tutors last summer.
Seigler made the decision to start the business after having twins in 2018 and wanted to focus on being a present parent while still helping local school children.
“I studied education in college and was a passionate teacher for 10-plus years; working with children is what I was put on this earth to do,” she said. “In 2018, I had my twins and decided to stay home and focus on them and about a year later, I felt led to try private tutoring so that I could have a flexible schedule but continue to do something that brought me joy and happiness.”
“After about two years I was maxed out with students and sadly would have to turn people away, so I decided there had to be a better solution for families to find a quality private tutor,” Seigler continued. “It was on my heart for several months and with the love, support and encouragement from my family I finally launched School House Tutors last summer.”
School House Tutors offers private or small group tutoring for students grades Pre-K through college. It currently offers services in Tyler, Flint, Gresham, Bullard, Lindale, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Longview, Mineola, Van, and Hawkins.
“Our goal is to expand all over East Texas and revolutionize the private tutoring network in our area,” Seigler said.
Seigler said she matches tutors with students and families in need and oversees the tutoring process.
“I recruit top quality educators to join our team of tutors and when families come to me looking for a tutor I send them my top recommendations along with information about each tutor and the family decides from there,” she said. “I am in constant communication with my tutors as a support for lesson planning purposes and making sure the client is happy.”
Seigler said she also offers bilingual tutoring.
“We recently added a fabulous Spanish tutor who is able to work with youth or even adults interested in learning the language,” she said.
Seigler said she feels School House Tutors is helping to fill a gap in the personalization of tutoring in the area.
“I felt like there was a great need for true personal, private tutoring in our area; not small group tutoring working on a randomly selected topic for the day or study hall type tutoring. School House Tutors communicate weekly with families to see what specific skills and standards need to be addressed,” she said. “As a parent myself, I value companies who are very straightforward with their pricing and fees. We do not have any monthly or registration fees and no expensive placement tests. The time spent tutoring will be all that you are charged for.”
High expectations are something Seigler said she has come to expect in the classroom, as a tutor, and now as a mother.
“High expectations have been something important to me in the classroom, as a tutor, and now as a mother,” she said. “School House Tutors feels strongly that the job of an educator should not be taken lightly.”
“My tutors are all amazing educators who truly care about helping their students. Each one has their own special styles and skills so I take that into account when matching them with a client,” Seigler said. “I have retired teachers who still love working with children and are very experienced; I have former teachers turned home school moms; I have teachers who are currently teaching in the classroom but want to help even more after school hours, and we have recently added educators-in-training from the University of Texas at Tyler who are working on obtaining their degree in education.”
Seigler hopes to continue to grow School House Tutors to the point that anyone in the East Texas area could reach out asking for helping in finding the perfect tutor for their child and would be able to successfully match them.
She also would like to eventually add a physical location as an option for some families that may live farther away but are willing to meet their tutor in a mutually convenient location.
Right now, Seigler said most tutors travel to their client’s home with a few tutors that offer in home lessons and some meet at a local library.
Seigler said the goal is for each family to receive tutoring tailored to their child’s individual needs.
“Our top priority at School House Tutors is personalization. Each lesson is based on your child’s specific academic learning goals and personal learning styles,” she said. “Your child will be engaged and hands-on rather than working from a curriculum workbook. Our goal is to help your child reach their fullest potential and feel confident in themselves.”
“We know that each child learns in many different ways. That’s why School House Tutors will meet your child at their current stage and build from there,” Seigler said. “No two lessons will look exactly the same for each student. We want to make the most out of the time spent together to maximize instruction and skill building for learners.”
School House Tutors is currently looking for qualified teachers and tutors interested in working as a tutor to provide top-notch private tutoring services to the East Texas area. Those interested can send resumes to schoolhousetutors903@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the School House Tutors website or call 903-780-7158.