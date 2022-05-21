A Tyler financial advisor was recently recognized with two awards from Forbes.
Jennifer Sampson, who serves as Senior Vice President Wealth Management and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services, was honored as a Best In-State Wealth Advisor in Texas for 2022.
Sampson began her career working with Fidelity Investments in 1993 and has been a Financial Advisor with UBS since 2008. Cooper, Seamands & Sampson Wealth Consulting Group has more than 70 years of combined experience serving the investment community, and the team shares an ongoing commitment to helping clients reach their financial goals.
"As global pandemic worries take a back seat to the economic fallout from the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, the professionals on the Forbes/Shook 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list have a proven record of guiding their clients through volatile markets," Forbes said on its website.
The full list features more than 6,500 advisors managing a collective $10 trillion, according to Forbes.
Sampson also ranked on Forbes Best-In-State Women Advisors. In 2021, she ranked on America's Top Women Advisors list, according to Forbes.
Forbes’ sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors collectively manage $1.9 trillion, according to the website.
"Each advisor — selected by SHOOK Research — is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management," Forbes said on its website of both the rankings.
View the full list of Best In-State Wealth advisors online at forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors and the full list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State at forbes.com/best-in-state-women-advisors .
Cooper, Seamands & Sampson Wealth Consulting Group UBS Financial Services Inc. is located at 6101 South Broadway, Suite 510 in Tyler.
Local financial advisor honored for performance
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Randy Childress of Tyler recently qualified for the firm's Managing Partner's Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference was held in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 26-27.
During the two-day conference, attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
"These financial advisors have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives. We're proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events. "As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."
This is the 26th time Childress has been invited to this event.
"It's an honor to qualify for this conference," Childress said. "This level of success could never have happened without the trust clients have put in our branch and the teamwork with my branch team, Brandon, Debra, Gabbie, Grant & Kyle. This opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with my peers is an invaluable resource for me to continue providing value for the clients we serve."
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.