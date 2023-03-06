Tonya Malone and Scarlett Williams know a thing or two about convenience in today’s hectic world, which was the driving force for their new business One Call We Draw Mobile Phlebotomy Services, LLC (OCWD).
“Today, everything is about convenience; Uber rides, Uber eats, Instacart, and others so we decided to make getting labs done convenient for everyone,” said Williams.
The process is, in fact, a convenient one. Individuals needing blood work done simply call OCWD to make an appointment, they will come to your home or office, collect the blood sample, and then deliver the sample to the lab for processing.
“We decided to use our skills to the next level and open up our own mobile phlebotomy business to help others be able to get their labs done conveniently. People can now have their own personal skilled phlebotomist come to them instead of going to a patient service center,” Williams said. “People don't have to leave work early or waste time out of their busy schedule to have a simple blood draw.”
The women opened the business in December of last year and offer blood draws, concierge draws, specimen pick-ups, specialty lab kits, therapeutic phlebotomy, and clinical research draws.
The business has partnered with Ulta Lab Tests to help people order their own lab tests and Peekaboo Gender Reveal tests.
Ulta Lab Tests offers discounts up to 80% off the patient self-pay price charged by most labs and can significantly reduce the cost of healthcare for the insured with high deductibles, the uninsured and underinsured patients.
The business can also arrange a DNA collection with the Peekaboo PRO Baby Gender Predictor Test. Women can test as early as seven weeks pregnant with over 99% accurate. Results are emailed in one to two business days after the sample is received at the lab, according to Williams.
Williams said they are also open to contracting with other agencies.
“We are open to contract with concierge clinics that need labs drawn for their clients,” she said. “We are also open to providing services for nursing homes or assisted livings.”
OCWD services the entire East Texas area and accepts flex spending cards or credit cards.
Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, the business is open for STAT calls anytime of the day.
For more information, call or text Scarlett Williams at 903-426-3200 or Tonya Malone at 903-920-6922.