A father-son Tyler business is reflecting on personal and professional bonds over the Father’s Day weekend. Atlas Building Systems, Inc. has seen three generations of fathers and sons serving the East Texas community for more than four decades.
The company was founded by Bill (William Downs Sr.) and Shirley Downs in March of 1981 in Tyler. Early on, Atlas primarily did wholesale, with a single sales lot in Tyler. Over the years, it expanded throughout the East Texas area and eventually into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the addition of a Dallas sales lot in 1996.
In 1988, Downs’ son William Downs Jr. became president of the company after working alongside his father since the company’s beginning.
Not surprisingly, Willie and Robert Downs, sons of William Downs Jr., joined the family business.
Willie Downs said he has been working for his father since he was old enough to work.
“I have been working for my dad in various capacities since I was old enough to work, and I have always been inspired by his drive, work ethic, and ability to lead such a large team of people. He is a true entrepreneur in every sense of the word, and I aspire to be more like him as a person and professional,” he said. “Being able to work with my dad is a tremendous honor as I get to see his analytical mind click and operate in ways that propel the family business forward.
“While I never had the opportunity to truly work alongside my grandpa, I recall an early memory while I was working at Atlas during one of my summers in high school. I was helping one of the delivery drivers deliver a storage shed, and my dad and grandpa came with me to the homeowner’s house. I remember the customer making a comment about how cool it was to see three generations working alongside each other.”
Downs said working for Atlas has come with a built-in meaning for him since he is not just working as the director of marketing and communications, but also working with a higher mission of growing the family business.
“Every day that I come to work, I am living out the legacy started by my grandpa and carried out by my dad to this day,” he said. “Over 43 years ago, my grandpa and dad joined forces to start Atlas out of necessity, yet here we are today three generations strong with a company that continues to grow leaps and bounds year after year.”
“I personally attribute that to the incredible leadership of my dad who has sailed this ship through many storms over the years, yet has kept it strong and stable,” Downs added. “I am excited to be a part of what he is doing with Atlas, and look forward to being a part of its exciting future.”
Brother Robert echoed those sentiments saying there is no greater feeling than working with his father and grandfather.
“There’s nothing better than working with your grandfather and father over the years. The time spent with the two will be some of the best memories I’ve ever had,” he said. “This company was started in 1981; I was born in 1989 so that should give an indication on how much those two and the company impacted my life.”
He went on to say what an honor it is to be a part of a third-generation company.
“Historically companies don’t make it to the age we’re at now, and third-generation businesses are almost non-existent. To be part of a family owned business that’s had so much success doesn’t speak on me, but rather my father and grandfather’s business dealings and development over the years,” Robert Downs said. “I’m honored to help carry that forward the best way that I can with love and guidance from my father.”
Robert said as Father’s Day approaches, he looks back on his time with this father, both at home and at work, with gratitude.
“Life is short; if you’re one of the lucky ones that still has a father around, pick up the phone and call him. Tell him how much you appreciated him in his role in your life. There may be a day where you don’t get this opportunity again,” he said. “Hopefully your father will be around for a very long time, it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life getting to know mine.”
Third brother, Cameron Cooper as well as brother-in-law Alex Broyles also currently work for the family business.
As for their father William Downs Jr., he said his time working with his father was a satisfying experience.
“It was pretty amazing for me to work for my dad because we got along so well. I worked with him day and night long before Atlas started and we worked our tails off out there,” he said. “Every job I ever had was working beside him. It was very satisfying to be able to create something together.”
“It’s a great honor to be able to work side by side with your family. It’s rewarding to watch your children grow and do great things in the business and through it; it makes us better people,” Downs Jr. said. “You want to be able to see each person in the company see great success in life, but it's even greater satisfaction to see your family members grow and do great things within the business.”
William Downs Sr. retired from the company in the early '90s before passing away in 2015. Son William Downs Jr. said he thinks his dad would be proud of how far the company has come.
“I believe my dad would be very proud of where we are today. I would have loved for him to see the growth that we have had, and for him to experience what we have experienced,” he said. “As for myself, I believe God has truly blessed our company over the years and we will do our best to be good stewards of everything and give back to the community. We thank God for all the blessings and opportunities that have been bestowed upon this company.”
Atlas provides products and services that encompass every aspect of the backyard. Atlas Backyard Sheds builds and sells storage sheds, greenhouses, decks, fences, patio covers, cabins, and offers carports and garages as well. Atlas Spas and Swim Spas sells Master Spas hot tubs and swim spas, including the Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa. Atlas Tiny Homes builds and sells tiny homes and economical living solutions.
The company also gives back to the community through an ongoing partnership with the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
Monday, June 19, there will be a grand opening for a new 16,500 square foot hot tub and swim spa showroom in Tyler for Atlas Spas and Swim Spas located at 610 West Southwest Loop 323.
On June 20 at 11 a.m. a ribbon cutting at the new store will be hosted by with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit the Atlas Building Systems website.