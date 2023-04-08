The Global Mineral warehouse in Tyler is now open to customers one weekend each month. The business owned by Kris and Krista Dennis began in 2011 as a way to help pay for the couple’s son Autism therapy.
“I was a stay at home mom and I started this business to help bring in income for the family and to help pay for my son’s Autism therapy,” said Krista Dennis. “My husband has always been into rocks and minerals and had a large collection. He offered some of his collection for sale to start my business.”
The business began in Oregon before the couple moved to East Texas a few years ago operating solely as an online wholesale warehouse selling rocks, minerals, crystals, jewelry, and more.
“Our primary business is selling stones and crystals wholesale to other businesses. We sell to everyone from people selling online out of their house to large brick and mortar companies all over the world,” Dennis said. “We also offer our warehouse as a live feed studio for people who sell online on social media platforms.”
Dennis said it was important to the couple to be an integral part of the community after to moving to East Texas.
“We are a family, veteran owned business. When we moved the business to Tyler we wanted to have a business where we were involved in the community and to provide jobs at a good wage,” she said. “We love the East Texas area and everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”
Dennis explained that while most wholesale businesses have very large minimums on orders, Global Mineral does not and receives shipments almost weekly from all over the world.
“Most wholesale companies have large minimums and we don’t. We remember when we started our business and how hard it was to buy variety at a good price,” she said. “We also sell to businesses whose primary business is not selling crystals; places like plant shops, florists, gaming shops, gift shops, tea shops and more. And we have a large knowledge about rocks and minerals; my husband has been collecting rocks longer than I have been alive. We receive shipments almost every week from all over the world.”
Dennis said due to many requests by customers to visit the warehouse, the couple decided to open the business one weekend a month starting in 2023 and is now open to the public the third full weekend of each month.
“Starting this year we have opened the warehouse doors to the public on the third full weekend of every month,” she said. “We made this decision after many calls and requests in the area to come shop our warehouse.”
The warehouse will next be open to the public on April 15 and 16.
Global mineral is located at 2613 East 5th Street, Suite A and can be reached at 503-901-8820.
For more information, visit the Global Mineral Facebook page.