Rose City Barbershop owner Gage Locke, originally from East Texas but living in Dallas at the time with wife Megan, decided he was tired of fast-paced, big-city living. Locke had always dreamed of opening a barbershop, but knew he wanted to do it ‘back home’ in East Texas.
The couple decided they were ready to make the move, and settled in Tyler in 2020. Rose City Barbershop opened its doors shortly after in November.
Locke said his love for East Texas brought him back to the area and he felt Tyler was the perfect place for the business.
“We decided we wanted a slower pace of life, more of a ‘small town’ feel, but also a growing area for the business to be successful,” Locke said. "Tyler has that feel, even while experiencing tremendous growth. The people in Tyler and East Texas are inviting and willing to invest in and support their small, local businesses. “
“There is an abundance of natural beauty, and a nice break away from the hustle and bustle of overpopulated cities,” he added.
Locke also knew he wanted a business that could cater to everyone, with a unique and modern feel, while also keeping old school barbershop services.
“Rose City Barbershop provides something for everyone, from the décor on the wall to the music playlist and interactive conversations,” he said. “We are solely a Barbershop that leans more towards classic services that were prominent in the 60's and 70's, with a modern touch. This includes the craft of using a straight razor and hot towel with every service provided, which has been a lost art in the last 20 years.”
From the décor, to the music, to the friendly atmosphere, Locke has gone above and beyond to make the barbershop a welcoming haven that offers more than just a fresh cut.
Locke said Rose City Barbershop strives to cut anyone who walks through the door while providing excellent customer service. The décor and interior were all chosen by Locke himself, which he wanted to reflect his interests.
“You'll see a plethora of vintage music, movie and other posters, beer and bourbon signs, modern furniture, and a rustic touch to the design. Walking into Rose City Barbershop gives you a little glimpse into my life, my mind, and what I enjoy,” Locke said. “The atmosphere invites men from all ages to come in, grab a drink, hang out and have a good time while getting an awesome haircut.”
Rose City Barbershop also maintains a strong relationship with the community and believes in continuing to giving back.
“If you take care of your community, your community will take care of you, it's all about support,” Locke said. “We believe it is extremely important to be involved and cultivate relationships with current and potential clients both in and outside of the shop.”
The business routinely donates raffle baskets, auction items, and money to numerous events in Tyler. Rose City Barbershop donates to Spectrum Shootout and other golf tournaments benefitting different nonprofit organizations. The business also helps with sponsorships for the Cattle Baron’s event benefitting the American Cancer Society and the Hope Gala benefitting For the Silent.
Locke, 28, credits his staff with making Rose City Barbershop what it is today.
“The Rose City Barbershop team would not be anything if it weren't for the dedication of all my Barbers. Josh, Jared, Salem, Ethan, and Jackson all play an integral role in helping me and my wife cultivate what people see and have quickly come to know and appreciate in our community,” he said. “Everyone at Rose City Barbershop works extremely hard to provide all customers with the same level of service and serve all clients to the best of their ability.”
Locke has been chosen as a nominee in the Cosmetic & Beauty and Men in Business categories of the ETX 2022 40 Under Forty.
Rose City Barbershop offers classic cuts, skin fades, hot towel shaves, and beard trims.
The business is located at 2251 Three Lakes Parkway, Suite 105 and can be reached at 903-630-2162. Hours of operation are Mon. through Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.rosecitybarbershoptx.com.