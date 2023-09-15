The TreatsCraft Entrepreneur's Seminar, led by Chapel Hill native and master culinary artist LaShell Howard-Clewis, will begin on Sunday.
The workshop will take place over six weeks and will teach participants how to design the treats such as dipped strawberries, chocolate apples, iced and fondant cakes, and pretzels.
Howard-Clewis said the virtual workshop aims to equip individuals with essential skills in treat making, as well as providing them with valuable resources to effectively organize their businesses and promote their brands.
Through the online platform, participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamental and advanced techniques of treat making, delve into the intricacies of business management, and harness the power of digital marketing strategies.
“Our virtual training sessions will offer a highly structured curriculum, meticulously designed to cater to the specific needs and aspirations of budding treat makers,” Howard-Clewis said. “Our team of seasoned professionals will guide participants through intricacies such as recipe creation, ingredient selection, product packaging, pricing strategies, and customer relationship management.”
Howard-Clewis went on to say the virtual workshop will not only empower individuals with the necessary knowledge and tools to excel in the treat making industry, but it will also provide them with a platform to interact and collaborate with like-minded individuals from different regions.
“Through dynamic group discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and personalized feedback, participants will have the opportunity to enhance their skills, exchange valuable insights, and broaden their professional network,” she said.
Howard-Clewis, who has been teaching online cooking classes since 2015, said she started the workshop as a way to reach a broader audience.
“Between all my platforms, I've taught more than 5000 students. But for the past year, I have been conducting interactive workshops in Tyler and various cities across the South, focusing on hands-on learning experiences,” she said. “Although I have garnered a significant following on social media, I realized that many of my followers are unable to attend these sessions in person.”
“In order to bridge this gap and cater to a wider audience, I have taken the initiative to create a comprehensive virtual training program,” Howard-Clewis said.
Howard-Clewis said another motivation for sharing her knowledge is that she knows what it’s like to struggle financially.
“Honestly, life can be tough sometimes. I know firsthand what it's like to struggle. Growing up poor and facing financial difficulties as newlyweds with my husband wasn't easy at all,” she said. “Looking back, I wish I had known that I could have been making $800 a week by simply making dipped strawberries or earning $350 for a fondant cake. It could have truly saved us in so many cases.”
“That's why I want to share my knowledge with those who need it,” Howard-Clewis said. “I want to help them build a strong foundation and give them hope for a better future.”
Other workshop instructors include Jessica Gee and Reginald Henderson. Interested parties can visit the TreatsCraft website details about the type of treats that will be made, instructor bios, as well as enroll in the workshop.
Howard-Clewis said she is excited to begin the workshop and hear about the successes from participants.
“We're really just super excited about this workshop. It's amazing to this that a girl from Chapel Hill, Texas is putting together a workshop of this size to teach people all over the world,” she said. “I'm really looking forward to hearing about the successes and strides that the students achieve.”
For more information, visit the TreatsCraft Workshop webpage.