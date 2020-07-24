College students who start a business during their university years may build the skill set they need to succeed when college ends.
Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage|ForbesBooks, started his multi-million dollar company two years after graduating college, and he largely attributes his success to the skills he learned as a college student who experimented with a business start-up.
With the help of fellow students and faculty, he started a website which served as a platform for season ticket holders of professional sports teams to sell unused tickets and allowed fans to find ticket deals to attend their favorite sports games.
He said as a college student, so many free resources were made available to him and many people were willing to help him succeed without an expectation for personal gain. The website raised a quarter of a million dollars.
Witty offered insight to current students who may want to try out starting up a business.
“I started my first business when I was a college student, and ran it from my sophomore year through my senior year,” Witty said. “I grew it to a quarter of a million dollars in annual sales, and although the business wasn’t a long-term success it got me on my way to start a second business, which I run now and makes $30 million per year. I attribute a lot of my success from what I learned starting the first business in college.”
Witty said that although many consider a college students’ lack of experience to be problematic in terms of starting a business, he believes it actually proves to be an advantage as professors are willing to help students succeed and are happy to share their expertise with those who are willing to simply ask for it.
“I found that the faculty and professors were very interested and helpful,” Witty said. “Fellow students were interested and other students did it with me. I found that the alumni were very supportive too. While networking with other graduates, they all wanted to help in someway if they could.”
According to Witty, the first and most important step of starting a business during college is not only coming up with an idea, but the right type of idea.
“Phase 1 is you see a need in the world that isn’t being served, and you believe if your company served that need there would be an audience of hungry customers. It’s important to mention: ideas are plentiful and in many cases the best idea doesn’t necessarily create the biggest business,” Witty said. “Some of the most successful and profitable businesses are unsexy businesses that don’t require a lot of money up front to get started. I caution, do not to get lured by the idea that they will be the creating the next Facebook.”
He said that tech ideas, while attractive, tend to have a high cost start-up rate, and said the same concept applies to developing any costly product. The best idea for a college student is to come up with a product or service that requires as little cost as possible to get running, but will ensure a demand on the market.
After developing an idea and doing the research to ensure that the product is in demand, Witty recommends creating a small network of experienced professionals who can help organize a business plan.
“There are many professors and faculty with a business background that would be willing to help students if they simply ask. I created a board of advisers for the company and three of the advisers were professors who were teachers of mine. They had connections and relationships I could benefit form," Witty said. "The board of advisers weren’t paid. They were volunteers helping me and I utilized them to get their advice input and support on questions that I had, and three times a year I had a half day meeting, got them all into one room to share my business plan and provide an update. They would provide feedback and counsel on things they recommended I do differently and things I should change.”
The next step is to create a financial plan that details how much needs to be spent to get the idea in motion, and how much money needs to be made in order for the business to be profitable. He said this step will look different for differing ideas, however, making sure the business is producing more money than is being spent is key, and planning can help the business stay on track and clarify concrete goals.
“Business should be for profit. People want the business to at least pay for expenses and have some money left over for the business owner to enjoy,” Witty said. “An entrepreneur who doesn’t know numbers and has no clue how many units they need to sell to break even won’t know their gross profit every time they sell a product or unit. You have got to have a financial plan. Talk to an accountant or attorney or any qualified adviser to determine what type of company you have, and if your business succeeds you will have to pay taxes.”
After finding an idea that’s needed on the market, forming a business plan and financial plan with trusted advisers, Witty said the final key factor is low cost but effective marketing.
“Marketing the business was the most difficult piece of it,” Witty said. “As I’ve come to learn, marketing for any business is one of the most difficult things there is to do. The name of the game for me was bootstrapping which is looking for low cost ways to do everything.”
Witty placed ads for his business on the radio, and he also convinced several businesses to invest in a creative promotional event he initiated to attract more clients to his business.
As he was focused on selling tickets to sporting events, he targeted baseball fans as his market audience and created a “tailgate across America” tour in which he hosted tailgates in front of baseball stadiums during the season and promoted his website as well as the brands of the companies that sponsored him. He gained roughly $250,000 in sponsorships, he said, and was sponsored by various baseball companies such as Louisville Slugger.
Along with creative self-made marketing ideas, Witty added that in modern times social media is a perfect free or low cost marketing tool.
“The great thing today is it’s never been easier to market a product or service than it is today. The best thing is social media,” he said. “There are a lot of people that have started businesses and only marketed through Instagram and Facebook. You can build a herd of followers or customers or a herd of fans on social media for little to no cost. If you advertise on social media you will need to spend to run ads. On Instagram you can organically grow a following, it is free marketing if you invest the time to do it.”