The new Enoch's Wine & Coffee House in Tyler finished its "soft opening" Friday and Saturday, with its official opening set for Monday.
Jon Kral and South African native Altus Koegelenberg started the family-run Enoch's Stomp Vineyard and Winery in 2004 in Harleton. Enoch's Wine and Coffee House opened in 2019 in Jefferson, offering coffee, wine, charcuterie and pastries.
The new location in Tyler is at 3979 University Blvd., Suite 100.
Breakfast options include hazelnut or apple pastries; giant cinnamon rolls; fresh fruit; and croissants. The lunch menu includes customizable charcuterie boards; shrimp salad or sandwich; Pinot noir cranberry pecan chicken salad or sandwich on fresh croissants; fresh salads; and more.
The restaurant's chef, Matthew Hill, trained with the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, California, and was in the Le Cordon Blue Class of 1992.
Hours starting Monday are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, with drive-thru hours from opening to 1 p.m.
For additional information, visit enochswineandcoffeetyler.com, enochswineandcoffeejefferson.com, enochsstomp.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/enochsjefferson or facebook.com/enochsstomp.