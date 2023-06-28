With charmeuse, chiffon, lace and silk as far as the eye can see, the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza will be hosting its 14th annual wedding expo on July 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the brand new, state-of-the-art W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
"We are so very excited to be able to showcase this event in the beautiful W. T. Conference Center,” said Joyce Crawford, founder of East Texas Wedding Extravaganza. “The East Texas Bridal Expo was the last event in Harvey Hall before it was torn down and to be able to move into this fabulous venue is more than we could have ever hoped for."
“I am so excited to be a part of this event,” said Ashley Carpenter, Community and Events Assistant Manager for Kendra Scott. “Kendra Scott has some beautiful jewelry that can elevate any bride's special day.”
Like a Pinterest board coming to life, the bridal expo has all the resources needed for a dream wedding, from wedding gowns and tuxedos to floral arrangements, decor, catering, photography and much more.
“For the bridal show, we hope to create connections with current and future brides,” Carpenter said. “We will be giving away a few items from our bridal collection, and for the VIP Guests they will receive one of our ‘Color Bar Parties.’”
The Color Bar Party acts as a shopping party, with an exclusive stylist who helps the group shop.
“The one who books the party gets a free piece from our color bar of up to an $80 value, and can bring as many guests as they like, and the guests get 15% off of their purchase,” Carpenter said.
Kendra Scott will also provide sips and sweets during their event in the form of cookies, cakes, charcuterie and champagne, wine, sparkling seltzers and sparkling sodas.
This year's show will also feature a "man cave" for men to hang out while their brides explore all aspects of wedding planning.
General admission grants you access to a day filled with enchanting displays, sparkling vendors, and countless wedding ideas. A bride-to-be can find everything they need under one roof to plan the wedding of their dreams. VIP ticket options will also be available which boast early access, preferential parking, a VIP lounge and exclusive discounts and giveaways.
The Wedding Extravaganza has been led by Crawford for several years after she bought it from a woman who had been doing it for about four years.
“I met her and she asked me to be emcee for the fashion show and asked me if I knew anyone that would want to buy the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza,” Crawford said. “The timing was right for me, as I had been laid off from my job at Hancock Fabrics after 25 years in management. To be my own boss was a true blessing from above.”
Ten years ago, growing the bridal show out of the Tyler Rose Garden was a goal.
“It took a couple of years but we managed to get into Harvey Hall and stayed there, holding a winter expo and a summer expo successfully growing every year,” Crawford said.
That is until the pandemic threw a wrench into the plan, and they managed to hold the expo in the UT at Tyler Ornelas Center and then back into the Rose Garden. Then this past February they had over 70 exhibitors and close to 600 in attendance.
“Our goal this summer is one hundred exhibitors and nearly a thousand in attendance,” Crawford said. “WT Brookshire Conference Center is a dream come true for me and the brides to be in East Texas."
“We are excited to do this event and looking forward to accessorizing some brides,” Carpenter said.”