An East Texas tree business has shifted its focus from just tree removal to tree survival and revival.
Treevival Tree Service of East Texas, owned by Michael Gill, made the change following the winter storm of 2021. The business, which opened in 1998, was so committed to tree survival following the historic storm that it changed its name from Gill Tree Service.
Gill said the change came following his own personal experience from the destruction of the storm.
“In the aftermath of the snow storm back in 2021, things really hit home on a personal level when our beloved oak tree fell severely ill. It was in that moment that I understood that this God-given creation had become a part of our home and if there was anything I could do to avoid having to remove it that I would give it my best effort,” he said “In the end it wasn’t meant to be but that experience inspired me to make it our company’s mission to handle each call in a manner that ensures preserving the beauty of East Texas and the homes of our clients.”
“After the snow storm, we wanted to focus more on saving the trees instead of cutting them down,” Gill added.
Gill said East Texas is notorious for downed trees and the first priority is always the safety of the residents.
“The first thing I do when notified of downed trees is to check for potential damage, getting trees off people’s houses and cars, making it possible for folks to get in and out if their homes safely,” he said.
“After this last storm, we got a call the morning after a homeowner stated there was a tree on their house. When we arrived, there was a pine tree on the house, through the roof and into the garage, two elm trees and an oak tree had also fallen on the roof leaving excessive damage and multiple holes in the roof,” Gill said. “Broken limbs in trees were dangling on power lines surrounding the house and there was debris as far as you could see. We immediately removed the dangerous trees from the roof and put a tarp on the house to protect it from further rain damage.”
Gill said trees and landscapes are part of the human experience and he hopes to preserve them for families and communities.
“When residents reach out to Treevival Tree Service of East Texas, they are reaching out to a team that thrives on the restoration of our beautiful landscape. We are here for them at any hour and in any weather,” he said. “We hope that the beautiful memories of their children swinging from the tire swing may one day become memories of their grandchildren picnicking under the shade of that same tree.”
The business, which services both the Tyler and Longview areas, offers free estimates, affordable tree maintenance and removal, canopy reductions, pruning, sky lighting, root fertilization, injections, debris haul off, crown reductions, and removal on case by case basis.
For more information, visit the Treevival Tree Service of East Texas Facebook page or call (903) 721-9350.