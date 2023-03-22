An East Texas business is making big moves with an expansion from online sales to local in-store options.
Simple Luxuries by Dessi, owned by Destiny Owens, opened online in May 2021 and offers everything from clothes and cosmetics to shoes.
“We offer men and women’s clothing from petite to plus sizes, cosmetic products, accessories, shoes as well as ‘rock the brand’ products displaying our logo,” Owens said.
“Our main attraction right now is my magnetic eyelashes. We have many different styles and lengths,” Owens added. “Whether you want short and natural, short and dramatic, long and natural or long and dramatic, we have it all.”
Owens said as her two-year anniversary approaches, she is looking to take the next steps in expanding her business.
“As the date for my two-year mark approaches, I am currently working on getting more professional photos done, expand to other cities, adding more products for clients and mainly getting my name out there in the Tyler area,” she said.
Owens recently made the next step for the business by launching her products at local business It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply located in Green Acres Shopping Center.
Simple Luxuries by Dessi will also be available at Fashionz Trendz, a new store opening in Tyler next month.
“We are striving to stay true to our slogan, we are ‘your destination to great comfort and extravagant living made simple’, Owens said. “We want to be able to give customers a way to live luxurious and beautiful while being comfortable and yet simple.”
Owens said the goal of the business is to open its own brick and mortar in the near future.
“We are a small business with big dreams and goals. As we continue to grow, more things and services will be added,” she said. “The goal is to be able to open our own storefront where the people of Tyler can come in and shop here in-person or online.”
Shoppers can subscribe to the Simple Luxuries by Dessi weekly article for exclusive deals, local events in the area and clearance sales.
For more information, visit www.simpleluxuriesbydessi.com or visit the Simple Luxuries by Dessi Facebook page.