An East Texas mother recently opened her own stylish party planning business Wildflower Party Co. Mother of two daughters, Brooke Bankard, left her full-time job to pursue her passion for event planning.
“I've always loved styling and planning parties for my two girls and friends. One day I was having dinner with my friend Kimber who owns The List Event Planning and she lit a spark in me,” she said. “She made the comment that I should start my own business. I thought about what she said that whole night and the next morning I had made up my mind to take the leap and give it a go.”
Bankard, who had worked for John Soules Food for seven years, left in October of last year to follow her dream.
“Although I have been event planning for family and friends for several years, I decided to quit my full-time job and pursue the dream of doing event planning full time.”
Wildflower Party Co. offers luxury picnics, slumber party tents for kids, balloons, backdrops, and styling for events including baby showers, engagement parties, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and more.
Bankard said the main goal of her business is to take the stress off event planning so family and friends can enjoy their special gathering.
“At Wildflower Party Co. our goal is to help you spend your time enjoying your party instead of stressing about the details. We take the hassle out of decorating so you can get straight to the party. We will bring your vision to life and make sure every detail is covered,” she said. “What differentiates us from our competitors is that we listen to our clients and create distinctive events tailored to their specific needs. No matter what your budget is, we are here to help. We pride ourselves on crafting exceptional events that are not easily forgotten. “
“I want to relieve some of that stress from my clients by providing them with a stress free event,” Bankard added. “We setup and teardown, all the client has to do is show up.”
Barnkard explained her own personal experience as a busy mother made her focus the business on relieving all the stress associated with planning events.
“As a mother of two I understand just how busy life can get. Ryleigh is in volleyball, basketball and piano. Kennedie is in violin and is about to start gymnastics. My husband and I are very active in our church and serve as the young adult pastors,” she said. “After working a full time job, being a full time wife, full time mother and serving in the kingdom of God I realized how stressful it can be to plan and style a party all on your own. I decided it was time for me to offer my services to help out all the busy, hard workers achieve the party of their dreams, without the stress of trying to find the time to plan it all alone.”
“I feel like sometimes we, especially women, try to carry the load all by ourselves. I want to help my clients get out of that mindset, and realize that we are all in this together and there is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for some help,” Bankard said.
Wildflower Party Co. services all of Smith and surrounding counties. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 903-504-7903.