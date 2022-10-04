Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked Christus Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list.
Christus ranked No. 27 on the Texas list. It is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking, according to Forbes. Christus Health has multiple locations across Northeast Texas, including in Tyler and Longview.
CEO of Christus Health Northeast Texas Chris Glenney said the health system is grateful to be recognized.
“Whether a seasoned nurse or a new grad, you will find a wealth of opportunity and an outstanding culture at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System,” Glenney said. “We are grateful to be recognized as one of the best healthcare employers in the state of Texas and the best in this region.”
Christus Health has about 45,000 total employees across its system, according to Forbes.
Also ranked on the list was Dallas-based Methodist Health System, which has a facility in East Texas -- the Liver Institute of Tyler. Methodist Health System, which has just under 9,500 total employees, ranked at No. 37.
With market research company Statista, Forbes anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Survey respondents rated employers in several areas, including workplace safety, compensation, and advancement opportunities. Survey respondents were also asked how likely they would recommend their employer to potential employees.
Christus Health, including Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Christus Good Shepherd, and Christus St. Michael, is ranked in the Top 30 in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers by State.
“Responses from Christus associates contributed to this ranking, and that means a great deal, as we often tell our team -- support the Christus Health mission of excellence, and we will support yours,” Glenney said. “All across Northeast Texas, we are proud of all that we can accomplish together, not just because of the outstanding people who are part of our team, but how we offer hope and healing to all those, we have the privilege to serve.”
Cheryl Flynn, SPHR, SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer of Methodist Health System, said it was an honor to be ranked in such a large state.
“Texas, of course, is a very big place with thousands of employers,” Flynn said. “For us to be ranked speaks volumes about the culture at Methodist, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Among those on the list are five University of Texas institutions, including UT Health Science Center at Houston (No. 2), UT San Antonio (No. 5), UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas (No. 7), UT Health Science Center at San Antonio (No. 12), and UT Dallas (No. 16).
Many companies that have headquarters elsewhere but locations within East Texas were named to the list, including Capital One (No. 8), Texas Roadhouse (No. 83), Sherwin Williams (No. 26), Hilton (No. 42), Marriot International (No. 44), Keller Williams Realty (No. 45), State Farm (No. 59), Chevron (No. 67), Best Buy (No. 69), Foot Locker (No. 89), Love's Travel Stops (No. 95) and Bank of America (No. 100).
To see the full Best Employers by State list, visit www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state.