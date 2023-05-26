The Hampton Inn & Suites Palestine was recently awarded Sales Leader of the Year award - A Hamptonality Award for 2022.
The award is given to the top Hampton Inn & Suites hotel that ranks highest in a combined score of overall experience, RPI (RevPAR Index) growth over brand average, Lead response on MeetingBroker and Solicitation Management.
The Hampton Inn & Suites Palestine was named the No. 1 highest ranking Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton out of the 2,348 hotels ranked within the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton properties.
The hotel, which opened in 2009, has been a top destination for the Palestine community with travelers, groups and locals, according to general manager Alex Patel.
“We continue to enhance our hotel through award winning innovative technology like digital key through the Hilton Honors application; enhancing our property annually with upgrades that include televisions, state of the art guest television programming, state of the art phone system, and WiFi infrastructure which now includes WiFi 6,” he said.
“Most importantly, it’s about our team -- they are the core, the backbone that makes this hotel operate; from the leadership, the heart of the house and our housekeeping department. We continually work together as a team to keep our guests coming back. Sales leader of the year for the Hampton brand is not specific to any one person,” Patel continued. “It’s the entire team; we did it together and we are proud to be the Sales leader team of 2022 for the Hampton Inn & Suites nationwide in Palestine.”
Hampton Palestine ended 2022 with record high gross revenue of $2.5 million, a 71% occupancy rate, and an ADR (average daily rate) of $101.31. For the year 2022 Hampton Palestine scored an 84 in overall experience, 91 in overall service, and 93 in overall accommodations.
Patel said the award was a huge honor.
“It is an honor to accept this brand award on behalf of the team at Hampton Palestine,” he said. “Each day, we look forward to providing outstanding customer service and creating a memorable experience for our guests. I’m tremendously proud of my team and their hard work.”
Patel said the Palestine Hampton outperformed the market and the brand average REVpar index growth for 2022 by selling every room every night no matter what; responding to all group leads, meeting room leads and long term stay leads.
“Palestine Hampton continues daily to maintain and enhance guest experiences by providing up to date guest rooms and guest service,” he said. “Our team works around the clock to provide the best guest experience.”
“Here at Hampton Inn & Suites we are not just a team; we are family. We strive to make all our guests feel like they are a part of our family too,” Patel said. “We want to make their stay an exciting and a relaxing place to come too, with no worries. We love to make each and every one of our guests feel like they are the King and Queen during their stay.”
