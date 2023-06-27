A locally-owned small East Texas flooring business is pushing boundaries in a big way to create one-of-a-kind residential and business spaces.
Coating Experts & Consultants, owned by John Cody Loftin and partner Allen Jamerson, started the business in January of 2021 with a passion for creating outside of the box.
Loftin said with each piece of work the business does, he wasn’t nothing less than jaw-dropping results.
“We're passionate about what we do, and we want to provide beautiful works of art for homes and businesses alike. We want to be the tool that brings peoples visions and personalities to life,” he said. “We create jaw dropping environments that our communities only get to see on the home channel and social media outlets.”
Coating Experts & Consultants offers custom epoxy flooring, custom metal work, epoxy countertops, as well as several other services.
Loftin recently worked on a project with brother Danny Meador, owner of DM Custom Exteriors, for new hydration business H2Go that showcases the creative talent of the business.
“With the collaboration and excellent craftsmanship of my brother Danny, we are able to create a truly special environment at H2Go on Broadway,” he said.
Loftin said a combination of the unique results customers get along with one-on-one personal service; the business offers a meaningful and satisfying experience.
“There are several great companies out there no doubt, but there are several factors that make us unique. We work closely with our clients and build strong relationships to provide them with a one of a kind project,” he said. “When someone works with Coating Experts & Consultants they become a part of our family, and if they're ever in need of anything we have a large network of wonderful companies that we can entrust them to.”
“Most importantly we are 100% committed to and transparent with everyone,” Loftin added. “There's nothing to hide, no gimmicks, just good ole' East Texas values.”
Loftin said not only does the business provide works of art, but the works of art increase the value of homes and businesses, are more sanitary than traditional flooring, can increase traffic into businesses, and add unmatched protection to a variety of surfaces whether it's for a home or an industrial environment.
“We love our community and we always help where we can. We hold ourselves to a high standard. My grandfather used to tell me, ‘Your name is your reputation, and your word determines the value of your name.’ We've driven those values into our company and we're proud to uphold the morals we were brought up on,” he said.
Coating Experts & Consultants services the greater East Texas area, but will travel further on a case-to-case basis. The business can be reached at 903-722-3464.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Coating Experts & Consultants Facebook page.