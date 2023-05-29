East Texas entrepreneur Pepita Bailey is celebrating a year of taking her esthetician business Cattleya’s Corner from part-time to a full-time brick and mortar.
Bailey began waxing and giving facial treatments to family and friends from home in June of last year. An East Texas native, Bailey had worked in high end spas in Dallas. After moving back to the Tyler area she noticed the lack of customer care compared to larger metropolitan areas.
“I noticed the quality of customer care in East Texas was really lacking compared to the bigger cities. I wanted the people in my community to have a nice, luxurious and relaxing beauty experience,” she said. “So I opened Cattleya's Corner for a more personable spa experience that big spa franchises just cannot provide.”
While still working a regular nine to five job to support her new business, Bailey opened Cattleya’s Corner in a brick and mortar in March of this year and says the journey has been surreal.
“Our one year anniversary feels surreal. I feel extremely blessed to be able to have my small business reach a year since many businesses fail within their first year of operation,” she said. “I’m very thankful for our loyal guest, that’s why I am always trying to expand our services. We even just added massage therapy recently.”
“The most rewarding moment in my journey so far is when I expanded and started offering facials. That was a huge goal for me since the beginning, and I managed to reach it within less than a year,” Bailey added. “I love being able to make people feel comfortable in their skin, so that was a huge win for me.”
Bailey said one of the most unique aspects of her business is its waxing technique.
“One of our most unique things is our waxing. We use only premium natural products, and have a special waxing technique that allows our guests to be in out of a wax with 20 minutes with minimum pain,” she said. “It's quick, affordable and virtually painless. I don't know any other providers that wax like we do.”
Bailey said the business makes every effort to give back to the community and stay involved.
“When people are supporting Cattleya's Corner, they are also supporting the community of Tyler,” she said. “Our business makes a genuine effort to give back to local non-profits, and be involved in community events as much as possible.”
Cattleya’s Corner offers full body waxing specializing in Brazilian waxing, custom facials, brow lamination, eyebrow tinting, and massage.
The business is located at 3300 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 207 and can be reached at 903-226-0984. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spa members get exclusive weekend booking.
For more information, visit the Cattleya’s Corner Facebook page.