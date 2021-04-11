DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Freestone; Southwest Operating, Inc.-Tyler; Ingram Trinity SWD 51; Ingram Trinity (Woodbine); Wylie, T S/661; Injection; 4,835; 5.4 Miles NW Cayuga
Harrison; Merit Energy Co.; W.E. JACKSON GAS UNIT 5; Woodlawn (Pettit); White, JE/755; Gas; 10,065; 2.2 Miles SE Woodlawn
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Baldwin-Mercer (ALLOC) 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Williams, W/757; Gas; 11.065; 6.1 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Baldwin-Mercer (ALLOC) 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Williams, W/757; Gas; 11.065; 6.1 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP; USA COTHROM UNIT HN N 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Williams, W/776; Gas; 13,000; 4.1 Miles E Shelbyville
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Johnson, B.J. Unit 7; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,655; 1.375; 559; 12.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Hudson Go 6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,235; 2.625; 18293; 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC; Beckworth 13; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,765; 16/64; 97 Oil/432 Gas; 8.6 Miles NE Carthage
Wood; Cypress Production, Inc.; Fouke 1; Deu Pree (Woodbine); 6,000; NA; 100.2 Gas; 8.4 Miles NW Hawkins