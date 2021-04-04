DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Sands 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Bird, J/59; Oil; 12,400; 3.7 Miles NE Lone Star
Cherokee; Merit Energy Co; Shelton 7; Black Bayou (Glen Rose); Durst, J/15; Gas; 12,057; 2.1 Miles NE Wells
Franklin; Valence Operating Co.; Bullard 1; W.A. Moncrief (Pittsburg); Mosley, JP/308; Oil; 9,000; 3.7 Miles NE Winnsboro
Gregg; Dorfman Production Co.; Hayes, Claude 1; Willow Springs (Rodessa); Ferguson, D/71; Gas; 7,000; Within Longview
Nacogdoches; Sonerra Resources Corp.; Moon Pie 46; Nacogdoches; Mora, JM/827; Oil; 650; 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Pearl HV D 4HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); January, SA/358; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Pearl HV E 5HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); January, SA/358; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Opal HV A 1HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Booker, A/58; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Opal HV B 2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Booker, A/58; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Mauritzen-Brannon 1H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); Johnson, A/349; Oil/Gas; 9,675; 3.1 Miles SW Clayton
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Lake-Furrh (AW) 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Alstone, TM/11; Gas; 12,111; 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola; Sheridan Production Co III, LLC; Collins Unit 16; Carthage (Travis Peak 6296); Smith, B/886; Oil/Gas; 8,180; 3.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Lake-Furrh (AW) 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Alstone, TM/11; Gas; 12,000; 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Carthage Gas Unit 9H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Forsythe, THW/216; Gas; 11,500; 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Carthage Gas Unit 10H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Forsythe, THW/216; Gas; 11,500; 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Robertson; BBL Operating Co. LLC; Long Tall Sally A 2H; Giddings (Austin Chalk-3); Henson, Mrs A/171; Oil; 12,500; 7 Miles E Hearne
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating Lp; USA Cothrom Unit MBS C 8H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mosley, JH/493; Gas; 12,000; 7.9 Miles E Shelbyville
Shelby; USA Cothrom Unit MBS C; USA Cothrom Unit MBS C 11H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mosley, JH/493; Gas; 12,000; 7.9 Miles E Shelbyville
Van Zandt; Jamex, Inc.; Davis, 1; Edgewood (Cotton Valley); Bundy, BT/68; Gas; 12,500; 1.1 Mile E Edgewood
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,997; 2.375; 23843; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,894; 2.375; 24185; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,969; 2,375; 23969; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Leon; Oak Energy, LLC; Wall Ranch 2H; Red Oak (SubClarksville 6060); 7,066; 22/64; 2219; 4.4 Miles SW Centerville
Limestone; XTO Energy Inc.; Tumlinson-NE-Willis Alloc 1H; Farrar (Cotton Valley Lime); 12,470; 2; 7958; 3.6 Miles SW Farrar
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Herndon HV West Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,179; 2.375; 15,525; 14.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,113; 2.375; 24317; 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,011; 2.375; 18701; 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,011; 2.375; 20431; 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,011; 2,375; 20431; 7 Miles E DeBarry
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Hudson Go 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,161; 2.625; 20,501; 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Hudson Go 5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,309; 2.625; 21,172; 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; KVG-King Alloc 2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,177; 32; 10274; 6.2 Miles NW San Augustine