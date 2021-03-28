DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Sands 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Bird, J 59; Oil; 12,400; 3.7 Miles NE Lone Star
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Pearl HV D 4HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); January, S.A./358; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Pearl HV D 5HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); January, S.A./358; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Pearl HV D 1HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Booker A/58; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Opal HV B 2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Booker A/58; Gas; 12,000; 18.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Lake-Furrh (AW) 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Alstone, TM/11; Gas; 12,100; 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Lake-Furrh (AW) 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Alstone, TM/11; Gas; 12,000; 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Carthage Gas Unit 9H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Forsythe, THW/216; Gas; 11,500; 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Carthage Gas Unit 10H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Forsythe, THW/216; Gas; 11,500; 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Van Zandt; Jamex, Inc.; Davis 1; Edgewood (Cotton Valley); Bundy, DT/68; Gas; 12,500; 1.1 Mile SE Edgewood
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,997; 2.375; 23843; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,894; 2.375; 24185; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Bryson A1 HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,969; 2.375; 23969; 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Leon; Oak Energy, LLC; Wall Ranch 2H; Red Oak (SubClarksville 6060); 7,066; 22/64; 62/214; 4.4 Miles SW Centerville
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; CGU 6 7TP; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,695; 42; 108.6/417; 1 mile NW Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co III, LLC; Southland Paper Co. 21; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,666; .875; 489; 5.7 miles SW Carthage
Panola; Chevron U. S. A. Inc.; Johnson, B.J. Unit 7; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,655; 1.375; 559; 12.5 miles SE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Herndon HV West Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,292; 2.375; 18717; 14.5 miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Mesa Minerals HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,164; 2.375; 23122; 8.75 miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Mesa Minerals HV Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,078; 2.375; 11393; 8.74 miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,062; 3.00; 27450; 7 miles E DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,867; 2.375; 23091; 7 miles E DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,042; 3; 28991; 7 miles E DeBerry
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Markey #1 7; Oak Hill (Pettit); 10,950; 18/64; 11.7/13; 6.6 miles SE Henderson
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Hoosiers DU H1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,583; 2.625; 22065; 8.7 miles SW Shelbyville
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Tiber H 1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,084; 3; 21918; 14 miles SE Shelbyville