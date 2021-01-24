DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Anderson; Mud Creek Operating, LLC; Glucksman 1; Boggy Creek; Sessna, NK/730; Oil; 3,750; 8.3 Miles SE Frankston
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; McClaran Hinson 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); J. Short/672; Gas; 10,805; 1.3 Miles NE Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; McClaran Hinson 'H' 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); J. Short/672; Gas; 10,805; 1.3 Miles NE Waskom
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Hilliard-AP Liston 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Tuttle, D SR/668; Gas; 11,118; 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Louis-Matthews HV Unit B 2HR; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Matthews, J/421; Gas; 13,000; 6 Miles SE DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Massingale Green 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,823; 2.500; 18349 Mcf; 1.1 Mile N Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Massingale Hinson 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,954; 2.500; 19717 Mcf; 1.1 Mile N Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Massingale MO 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,710; 2.500; 21414 Mcf; 1.1 Mile N Waskom
Limestone; XTO Energy Inc.; JH-Tumlinson-NE-Willis Allo 1H; Farrar (Cotton Valley Lime); 12,166; 1.5; 3872 Mcf; 3.6 Miles SW Farrar
Limestone; Southwest Operating, Inc.-Tyler; NM 1213 2; Mexia; 3,040; 2; 8 Bbls/1 Mcf; 1 Mile W Mexia
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Revolution 9 GU 5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,605; 2.25; 8328 Mcf; 5.7 Miles N Chinero
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Herndon HV West Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,310; 2.375; 13605 Mcf; 14.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Davis Elite Energy Services LLC; Davis Elite SWD 2; Carthage (Pettit, Upper); 6,400; NA; NA; 11.9 miles SE Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Hilliard-Stevenson-AP Liston 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,104; 2.5; 17724 MCF; 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola; XTO Energy Inc.; R. Walton-A.M. Hogg ALLOC. 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,977; 2.375; 15002 Mcf; 11 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Stingray 1; Oak Hill (Pettit); 10,820; NA; 38.41 Bbls/11 Mcf; 6.7 Miles SE Henderson