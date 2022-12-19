A popular East Texas caramel apple company will soon have a permanent home in Tyler. The Apple Gal, which started as a pop-up business, will be opening a brick and mortar in early 2023.
Owner Morgan Francis said she started the business following the birth of her son in the fall of 2019 as a hobby, not knowing it would take off the way it did.
“I had made caramel apples the year before for the teachers I taught with in Bryan-College Station,” she said. “After having my son and quitting my job to stay with him, I wanted to have a hobby that was just for me; little did I know at the time what would happen.”
The Apple Gal offers over 20 flavors including salted caramel, cinnamon roll, and Blue Bell Ice Cream Moo-llennium Crunch, to name a few. Every apple is homemade and hand-dipped.
Francis said the apples, which are made year-round, offer something different for almost any occasion.
“We sell them all year, even in the summer and spring,” she said. “It provides a unique treat that they can use for all events in their lives -- birthdays, wedding, showers, you name it. It makes it a treat that people are not used to, or that is readily available at stores.”
Francis said she has a perfected the routine for her apple-making process.
“Usually, I get to work right when the kids, who are 3 and 1, go to sleep at night, so around 8 p.m.,” she said. “I turn on a podcast and will be up anywhere from two to four hours depending on the order size. I dip and decorate then wrap them up. I have it down to a science now.”
Francis said it was important for her to prioritize family and even has her 80 year-old grandparents helping her make the magic happen.
The permanent location is something Francis said she is extremely excited about.
“We are so excited about this new location. I am getting to design it all myself and having autonomy over the design process has been very exciting,” she said. “We are looking to be open in early 2023.”
The Apple Gal is now taking Christmas pre-orders offering fun designs such as Rudolph and snowmen along with elegant all white options, and more.
The new location will be in the Mosaic District off of Earl Campbell Parkway.
For more information, visit The Apple Gal Facebook page.