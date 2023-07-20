Many East Texas businesses are having some fun ‘Living in a Barbie World’ ahead of the much anticipated Barbie movie coming to theaters this Friday.
From pink tacos, to pink drinks, to photo shoots in a Barbie box, businesses are loving the opportunity to have a little fun.
Check out what these local business owners are doing to paint East Texas pink in preparation for “Barbie.”
Salon Mirage & Med Spa
The salon, owned by Robin Huddleston Davis, is going all out for a day of “girl fun” with a full-size photo booth for Barbie fans of all ages. Salon Mirage & Med Spa will also be offering mini-glam sessions with hair and make-up which can be made by appointment.
Davis said she got the idea from a client and believes the movie will be well received by kids and adults alike.
“Our clients are always our inspiration for everything we do; one of them mentioned it and we made it happen,” she said. “We think the upcoming movie will be loved by all Barbie fan girls, even the grown ones.”
The glamorous event will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salon Mirage & Med Spa is located at 5526 Old Jacksonville Highway.
For more information, visit the Salon Mirage & Med Spa Facebook page.
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant #3
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will also have a Barbie box for photos that will be available to public for approximately a month.
Not only can customers take a photo in the Barbie box; when they do and tag the restaurant on social media, they will receive 10% off their meal on their next visit.
Manager Miranda Salazar said the staff was excited for the release of the movie.
“Well we all love Barbie, our kids grew up playing with Barbies,” she said. “We are super excited.”
All three Ruby’s Restaurant locations are also offering special pink Sopes in celebration of the Barbie movie.
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant # 3 is located at 3502 South Broadway.
For more information, visit Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant Facebook page.
Bubble Bar Champagne and Charcuterie Lounge
Bubble Bar Champagne and Charcuterie Lounge, located in Gladewater and owned by Laurie Payne, will be serving a Barbie-themed cocktail menu through the end of the month.
The business caters to girl parties, showers and girl gangs, and several other type of special occasions.
Payne said she’s been in love with Barbie since she was a little girl and hope the movie lives up to the hype.
“I’ve been in love with Barbie since I was a little girl so it feels so cool to be able to live out this super girly fun experience as an adult and join in on all the fun,” she said. “I’m so excited to see it; I hope it lives up to all the hype.”
Bubble Bar Champagne and Charcuterie Lounge is located at 102 West Pacific Avenue.
For more information, visit the Bubble Bar Champagne and Charcuterie Lounge Facebook page.
Tyler Balloon Bar
Tyler Balloon Bar, owned by Lydia Schmitz, has actually had a Barbie box up since September of last year.
Schmitz said the theme goes with the aesthetics of the business.
“It goes with the aesthetic of our business so well, as soon as I saw it I knew we needed it to offer to our clients,” she said.
The business will offer an interactive photo opportunity for clients to enhance the experience of their party. Clients can choose if they would like to add balloons to it or leave it how it is.
Schmitz said she is excited to see how they will bring Barbie’s character to life.
“I watched Barbie growing up and I’m excited to see how they will bring Barbie to life through Margot Robbie,” she said.
Schmitz recommends booking in advance due to the popularity of the movie making the Barbie box have limited availability.
Tyler Balloon Bar is located at 121 East 8th Street.
For more information, visit the Tyler Balloon Bar Facebook page.
Tyler Square Grand Slam
Tyler Square Grand Slam will be hosting a Barbie Dress Up Party Saturday evening.
The event Facebook page asks for guests to come dressed in their Barbie or Ken best to the Barbie Dress-Up Party and get ready for the time of their life. Attendees will watch the first live-action Barbie film ever on the big screen.
“Make sure to show off your fit with all our props for the best Barbie pics. Plus, we will have a special gift for every Barbie or Ken who attends,” reads the Facebook page.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at Tyler Square Grand Slam located at 5201 South Broadway Avenue.
For more information, visit the Barbie Dress Up Party Facebook event page.