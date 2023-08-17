Dutch Bros will be opening its fourth location in Tyler on Friday, Aug. 18 in Tyler. To celebrate, customers can buy a medium drink and get one free on the day of the opening.
Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations that are focused on enriching their communities, according to Dutch Bros representatives.
Dutch Bros opened its first Tyler location in October on West Grande Boulevard. Locations on Troup Highway and South Broadway Avenue quickly followed.
The fourth coffee shop is located at 2879 State Highway 31 East.
Customers attending the open day event will be treated to menu taste tests and more.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 750 locations in 14 states.
Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.
Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
Hours of operation are Sun. through Thurs. from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.dutchbros.com.