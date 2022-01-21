Dutch Bros. Coffee is considering two possible sites to bring its drive-thru coffee brand to Tyler.
"We're still in the early stages of planning but if everything goes well we could open our first Tyler location by the end of this year," company representative Rilynn Davis said.
The chain serves coffee, tea and energy drinks.
Founded as a push-cart espresso business in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, the firm became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Dutch Bros. now has more than 530 locations in a dozen states.